West Bengal: Fire breaks out in Rabindra Nagar market area of Siliguri

पश्चिम बंगाल : सिलिगुड़ी के रबींद्र नगर बाजार में लगी आग, काबू पाने के प्रयास जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिलिगुड़ी Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 05:58 AM IST
आग बुझाने का प्रयास करता दमकल कर्मी
आग बुझाने का प्रयास करता दमकल कर्मी - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के सिलिगुड़ी के रबींद्र नगर बाजार में बुधवार तड़के आग लग गई। फिलहाल घटनास्थल पर पांच फायर टेंडर मौजूद हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक आग के चलते सात दुकानें जलकर राख हो गई हैं। अभी तक किसी के घायल होने या मरने की खबर नहीं है। 
siliguri fire west bengal
