शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee targets Narendra Modi government over Central Agencies

ममता बनर्जी का मोदी सरकार पर वार, बोलीं- किसी एजेंसी से नहीं डरते, जेल जाने के लिए तैयार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 28 Aug 2019 03:13 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। ममता ने कहा कि एक सरकार, एक नेता, एक पार्टी, मुझे लगता है कि हम राष्ट्रपति चुनाव पद्धति की और बढ़ रहे हैं। अन्य सभी दल खंडित हो रहे हैं, जब कर्नाटक सरकार गिरी तो किसी ने कुछ नहीं कहा।
विज्ञापन
ममता ने आगे कहा कि वो कहेंगे कि वो बंगाल पर भी कब्जा कर लेंगे मैं देखूंगी कि वो कैसे करते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हम किसी भी एजेंसी से डरते नहीं हैं, वे आज एक व्यक्ति और कल दूसरे व्यक्ति को बुलाएंगे। अगर मैं जेल जाती हूं तो मैं इसे स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के रूप में देखूंगी।
 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: We are not scared of any agency, they will call one person today & another tomorrow. If I go to jail, I will look at it as a freedom struggle. https://t.co/qtveKseOkz

— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019



 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अभिषेक बनर्जी
India News

ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे ने जारी समन को दी चुनौती, चुनावी हलफनामे में गलत जानकारी देने का है आरोप

27 अगस्त 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार भीड़ हत्या के खिलाफ विधेयक पेश करेगी

27 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल: बीरभूम में विस्फोट से तृणमूल नेता का घर ढहा, आसनसोल में पार्षद की गोली मारकर हत्या

26 अगस्त 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
पश्चिम बंगाल में दीवार गिर गई है
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: जन्माष्टमी उत्सव के दौरान गिरी मंदिर की दीवार, चार की मौत 27 घायल

23 अगस्त 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी
India News

चिदंबरम की गिरफ्तारी निराशाजनक, न्यायपालिका मदद के लिए आगे नहीं आ रही: ममता बनर्जी

22 अगस्त 2019

चाय बनाती ममता बनर्जी
India News

ममता बनर्जी ने बनाई चाय और लोगों को परोसी, लिखा- छोटे काम देते हैं सुकून

22 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
mamta banerjee west bengal kolkata bjp trinamool congress dilip ghosh ममता बनर्जी कांग्रेस भाजपा
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

swine flu
Delhi NCR

संकट में सेहतः स्वाइन फ्लू से अब तक 31 लोगों की जान गई

28 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

प्रेस की स्वतंत्रता वनवे ट्रैफिक नहीं हो सकती : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

28 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर में बना सुप्रीम कोर्ट भवन
India News

भाग-1: क्या है पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर की सच्चाई, पाकिस्तान ने कैसे किया कब्जा

28 अगस्त 2019

मांझा
Delhi NCR

रियलिटी चेकः दिल्ली में चोरी-चोरी बिक रहा ‘मौत का मांझा’

28 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक
Lucknow

कानून बनने के बाद यूपी में तीन तलाक के मामलों में तेजी, तीन हफ्तों में 216 नए मामले

28 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
know about surplus funds of RBI and where do reserves come from
Banking Beema

कहां से आता है RBI के पास पैसा ?

27 अगस्त 2019

मेरिका की एमिली और पवन कुमार
Chandigarh

पंजाब के मैकेनिक को दिल दे बैठी अमेरिकन लड़की, मांग में सिंदूर और लाल चूड़े में रचाई शादी

28 अगस्त 2019

Leopard Stay in Empty House After people Escape From Mountain Area of uttarakhand
Dehradun

पलायन का असर: इंसानों के छोड़े घरों में बसने लगे गुलदार, वैज्ञानिकों के अध्ययन में हुआ खुलासा

28 अगस्त 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

एसपीजी, एनएसजी और अन्य सुरक्षा बल इस तरह करते हैं देश की वीआईपी हस्तियों की सुरक्षा

28 अगस्त 2019

Vande Bharat Express
India News

इन ट्रेनों में घटेगा 25 फीसदी किराया, वंदे भारत और शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस में भी मिलेगी छूट

28 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Veerappa Moily
India News

पीएम मोदी की तारीफ करने वाले जयराम रमेश पर मोइली का वार, थरूर भी लपेटे में

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जयराम रमेश द्वारा पिछले दिनों की गई एक टिप्पणी पर गहरी नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता एम वीरप्पा मोइली ने नाराजगी जाहिर की है।

28 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
उपराष्ट्रपति वैंकेया नायडू (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हम पर हमला हुआ तो देंगे करारा जवाब, दुश्मन को जिंदगी भर रहेगा याद: वेंकैया नायडू

28 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी सीएम केजरीवाल
India News

स्वच्छता अभियान से मुकाबला करेगा दिल्ली सरकार का 'दस हफ्ते दस बजे दस मिनट', एक सितंबर से शुरू

28 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अब अनुच्छेद 370 पर संविधान पीठ में सुनवाई, येचुरी को श्रीनगर जाने की सशर्त इजाजत

28 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी को चूमता हुआ युवक
India News

वायनाड में युवक ने राहुल गांधी को चूमा, बाढ़ पीड़ितों का हाल जानने पहुंचे थे अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र

28 अगस्त 2019

निकोलेय कुदाशेव
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 पर रूस की दो टूक, UNSC में भी कहा- कश्मीर भारत का आंतरिक मुद्दा

28 अगस्त 2019

ब्यूरो ऑफ पुलिस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट के स्थापना दिवस समारोह में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
India News

पुलिसकर्मियों के बीच बोले गृहमंत्री अमित शाह- यह थर्ड डिग्री का युग नहीं

28 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री स्वामी चिन्मयानंद पर आरोप
India News

लॉ कॉलेज की छात्रा लापता: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिकाकर्ता ने कहा- एक और उन्नाव मामला नहीं चाहिए

28 अगस्त 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री जीतेंद्र सिंह
India News

दोबारा बनाया जाए भारत का नक्शा, गिलगित-बालटिस्तान को दिखाओ भारत का हिस्सा: केंद्रीय मंत्री

28 अगस्त 2019

Statue of unity
India News

टाइम मैगजीन की लिस्ट में 'स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी' शामिल, पीएम मोदी ने जताई खुशी

28 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

सस्ते लोन से लेकर Facebook के नए एप तक, यहां देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी सोशल मीडिया कंपनी Facebook जल्द ही एक नया मोबाइल एप लॉन्च करने वाली है। खबर है कि फेसबुक के इस नए एप का मुकाबला Snapchat से होगा। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो फेसबुक के इस एप को Threads नाम से जाना जाएगा।

28 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:16

कौन है वो शख्स जिसके नाम पर है चांद का एक गड्ढा

28 अगस्त 2019

इमरान खान 3:04

जापान और जर्मनी को पड़ोसी देश बताने पर ट्रोल हुए इमरान, आनंद महिंद्रा और हिना रब्बानी ने उड़ाया मजाक

28 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी 1:03

राहुल गांधी को युवक ने चूमा, वायनाड में बाढ़ पीड़ितों का हाल जानने पहुंचे थे

28 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 6:18

पैराग्लाइडिंग करने वाले की हो गई पहचान, यूपी के बांदा के हैं विपिन साहू

28 अगस्त 2019

Related

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चंद्रमा की तीसरी कक्षा में पहुंचा चंद्रयान-2, सात सितंबर को चांद पर उतरेगा विक्रम लैंडर

28 अगस्त 2019

पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देश के 50 फीसदी पुलिसकर्मियों को लगता है कि मुसलमान आपराधिक मानसिकता के होते हैं: रिपोर्ट

28 अगस्त 2019

मेहदी हसन
India News

भारत का सेक्स स्कैंडल जिसने हिला दी थी दुनिया

27 अगस्त 2019

Indian Railway will tell whether your ticket is confirmed or waiting, information on your mobile
India News

अब न करें वेटिंग टिकट की चिंता, रेल मंत्रालय देने जा रहा यात्रियों को ये सुविधा

28 अगस्त 2019

Congress in Troubles after action against two leaders Bhupendra Hudda and Kuldeep Bishnoi
India News

हरियाणा के दो नेताओं पर शिकंजा कसने से बढ़ीं कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें 

28 अगस्त 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

चिदंबरम को एक और दिन की राहत, ईडी ने कहा- कानून बनने के बाद भी होती रही मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग

28 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited