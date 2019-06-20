शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal: clash between two groups of miscreants, crude bomb hurled, gun shots fired in Bhatpara

पश्चिम बंगाल में दो गुटों के बीच हुई हिंसा, फेंका देसी बम, चली गोलियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भाटपारा Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 01:52 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल में दो गुटों के बीच हुई हिंसक झड़प
पश्चिम बंगाल में दो गुटों के बीच हुई हिंसक झड़प - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के भाटपारा में दो अज्ञात उपद्रवियों के समूह के बीच हिंसक झड़प हुई। जिसमें देसी बम फेंका गया और गोलियां चलाई गईं। मामले के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

डॉक्टरों की सुरक्षा के लिए बनाया जाएगा सख्त कानून
India News

आईएमए का प्रस्ताव: डॉक्टरों पर हमला करने पर पांच लाख का जुर्माना और 10 साल की जेल

18 जून 2019

Violence against woman doctor in West Bengal dehradun doctor protest
Dehradun

पश्चिम बंगाल में महिला डॉक्टर से हिंसा के विरोध देहरादून में डॉक्टर आज हड़ताल पर

17 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केंद्र सरकार ने राजनीतिक हिंसा और डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल पर बंगाल सरकार से मांगी अलग-अलग रिपोर्ट 

15 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
पश्चिम बंगाल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रिपोर्ट: पश्चिम बंगाल में रोजाना पांच राजनीतिक हिंसा, तीन साल में 2300 से ज्यादा घटनाएं...

15 जून 2019

हिरासत में ली गईं लड़कियां
Gorakhpur

सेक्स रैकेट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, लापता थी बेटी, थाने में देखा तो पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन

19 जून 2019

Cricket News

भारत से हारते ही सरफराज के पास पाकिस्तान से किसका फोन आया था?

20 जून 2019

सरफराज अहमद
सरफराज अहमद
एहसान मनी
सरफराज अहमद
Cricket News

भारत से हारते ही सरफराज के पास पाकिस्तान से किसका फोन आया था?

20 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
crude bomb miscreants gun shots violence देसी बम बदमाश हिंसा
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पानी की समस्या
India News

रिपोर्ट: भारत के कई शहरों पर मंडरा रहा पानी का खतरा, 2030 तक खत्म हो जाएगा पानी! 

20 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

बड़ी राहतः सरकारी भर्तियों में अब जरूरी नहीं मजिस्ट्रेट से बना शपथपत्र, ऐसे उठाएं पांच अंकों का लाभ

20 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः राष्ट्रपति और पीएम को पत्र लिख किसान मांग रहे सामूहिक आत्महत्या की अनुमति, जानें क्यों

20 जून 2019

Rajnath Singh-Poonam Sinha-Pramod Krishnam
Lucknow

राजनाथ, पूनम, प्रमोद व कौशल समेत 16 प्रत्याशियों ने नहीं दिया चुनाव खर्च का अंतिम हिसाब

20 जून 2019

DMK workers
India News

तमिलनाडु : कोयंबटूर पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिए 700 डीएमके कार्यकर्ताओं को किया रिहा

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
रसिख सलाम
Cricket News

तेज गेंदबाज रसिक सलाम पर दो साल का बैन, BCCI ने फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र के मामले में की कार्रवाई

19 जून 2019

शहीद मेजर को अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

अब लौटकर नहीं आएगा मां का लाल, रह गईं सिर्फ यादें, रुला देंगी शहीद मेजर की ये तस्वीरें

19 जून 2019

PNB
Business

पीएनबी ने बीते साल 20 हजार करोड़ का बैड लोन वसूला, जारी किया 2018-19 का लेखा-जोखा

20 जून 2019

बैंक के सामने हंगामा करते ग्राहक
Meerut

बैंक में ग्राहकों के खातों से निकाले लाखों रुपए, शाखा प्रबंधक को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ, जमकर हंगामा

20 जून 2019

ushoshi sengupta
India News

पूर्व मिस इंडिया के साथ हुई बदतमीजी के मामले में एसआई निलंबित, फेसबुक पर बयां किया था दर्द

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

संजीव भट्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हिरासत में मौत मामले में बर्खास्त आईपीएस संजीव भट्ट दोषी, उम्रकैद

जामनगर कोर्ट ने 30 साल पहले कस्टडी में हुए एक मौत के मामले में पूर्व आईपीएस संजीव भट्ट को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई है। 

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
नरेंद्र मोदी-इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाकिस्तान के एक और झूठ का पर्दाफाश, भारत ने बातचीत की खबरों को किया खारिज

20 जून 2019

लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिड़ला
India News

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला ने कहा- संसद में धार्मिक नारे लगाने की इजाजत नहीं दूंगा

20 जून 2019

इमरान खान(File Photo)
India News

टैगोर की पंक्तियों को खलील जिब्रान का बताने पर ट्रोल हुए पाकिस्तानी पीएम, लोग बोले- थोड़ा पढ़ लीजिए

20 जून 2019

PM Narendra Modi agrees to consider new parliament building and MPs to facilitate
India News

औवेसी ने उठाई नए संसद भवन की मांग, पीएम मोदी बोले- विचार करेंगे

20 जून 2019

Indian Army moves to raise integrated battle groups for greater punch across Pak, China borders
India News

युद्ध हुआ तो पाक-चीन को मिलेगा करारा जवाब, सेना सीमा पर तैनात करने जा रही है इंटीग्रेटेड वॉर ग्रुप्स

20 जून 2019

पेड़ों पर लगा क्यूआर कोड (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

देश का पहला डिजिटल गार्डन, पेड़ों पर लगे क्यूआर कोड को स्कैन करते ही मिलेगी पूरी जानकारी

20 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तानी जासूस ने इस तरह 98 अधिकारियों के अकाउंट किए हैक

20 जून 2019

रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
India News

राज्य सरकारों को चेतावनी, एक माह में जमीन नहीं दी तो शिफ्ट होंगे राष्ट्रीय संस्थान

20 जून 2019

One country one election: good initiative, Difficult to implement law experts opinion
India News

एक देश एक चुनाव: कानून विशेषज्ञों की राय, पहल अच्छी पर अमल मुश्किल

20 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

50 मेधावी छात्रों को अमर उजाला ने किया भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान से सम्मानित

अमर उजाला ने हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में 50 मेधावी बच्चों को अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान से सम्मानित किया। बच्चों को सम्मान में मेडल और प्रशस्तिपत्र दिए गए। इस दौरान एडीसी मंडी आशुतोष गर्ग मुख्य अतिथि रहे।

20 जून 2019

वायरल वीडियो 1:40

चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, फिसला पैर फिर हुआ ये हादसा

20 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:11

हिंदी सिनेमा में दहशत फैलाकर वसूली करने वालों का आतंक, निर्देशक और सिनेमैटोग्राफर पर जानलेवा हमला

19 जून 2019

क्रिकेट 0:55

VIDEO: विश्व कप 2019 से बाहर होते ही भावुक हुए शिखर धवन

19 जून 2019

रेलवे 1:27

RRB 2019: रेलवे ने दी एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने की जानकारी, इस तारीख से कर सकते हैं डाउनलोड

19 जून 2019

Related

Government proposes no registration charges for electric vehicles
India News

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों से पंजीकरण शुल्क से छूट देने की तैयारी, सरकार ने दिया प्रस्ताव

20 जून 2019

लोकसभा में रामदास आठवले
India News

अपने ही मंत्री का भाषण सुन जब हंसने लगे पीएम मोदी, राहुल-सोनिया भी मुस्कुराए

19 जून 2019

In railways' 100-day plan: Reducing Delhi-Howrah, Delhi-Mumbai travel time by 5 hours
India News

रेलवे का मिशन 100: अब यात्री दिल्ली से मुंबई पहुंचेंगे मात्र 10 घंटे में

20 जून 2019

भारत के राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आज राष्ट्रपति कोविंद संसद में बताएंगे 'मोदी 2.0' का विजन, संयुक्त सत्र को करेंगे संबोधित

20 जून 2019

BJP MP Sunny Deol to get EC notice for overspending during campaign
India News

सनी देओल की संसद सदस्यता पर खतरा, मुश्किल में डाल सकता है सीमा से ज्यादा चुनावी खर्च

20 जून 2019

bullet train
India News

दिल्ली-वाराणसी रूट पर चल सकती है बुलेट ट्रेन, बजट सत्र में हो सकती है घोषणा

20 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.