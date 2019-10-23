पश्चिम बंगाल: भाजपा और टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झड़प, पार्टी कार्यालयों में तोड़फोड़-आगजनी

West Bengal: Clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Coochbehar, earlier today. Offices of both the parties were vandalised. pic.twitter.com/fIqBy2K57h— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019
उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत को सीबीआई की तरफ से झटका लगा है। सीबीआई ने कथित रूप से विधायकों की खरीद के मामले में रावत और अन्य के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।
23 अक्टूबर 2019