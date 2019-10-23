शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal: Clash between BJP and TMC workers in Coochbehar, both parties Offices were vandalised

पश्चिम बंगाल: भाजपा और टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झड़प, पार्टी कार्यालयों में तोड़फोड़-आगजनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 06:35 PM IST
BJP TMC Clash
BJP TMC Clash - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल में एक बार फिर भाजपा और तृणमूल कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच जोरदार झड़प हुई है। कूचविहार में दोनों ही पार्टियों के कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक-दूसरे के पार्टी कार्यालयों में तोड़फोड़ की है। इस घटना में कुछ जगहों पर आगजनी की तस्वीरें भी सामने आई हैं। 
विज्ञापन
 


 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मलयेशिया के प्रधानमंत्री महातिर मोहम्मद (फाइल फोटो)
World

कश्मीर वाले बयान पर अड़े मलयेशिया के पीएम- जो मेरे दिमाग में होता है बोलता हूं, पीछे नहीं हटता

22 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दो से अधिक बच्चों वालों से छिनेगी सरकारी सुविधाएं, भाजपा शासित राज्यों ने की तैयारी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

मलाइका के जन्मदिन के जश्न में उमड़े बॉलीवुड सितारे, बेटे अरहान के साथ दिखे अर्जुन कपूर

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Malaika Arora Birthday celebration
Malaika Arora BIrthday celebration
Malaika Arora Birthday celebration
MalaikA Arora BIrthday Celebration
Bollywood

मलाइका के जन्मदिन के जश्न में उमड़े बॉलीवुड सितारे, बेटे अरहान के साथ दिखे अर्जुन कपूर

23 अक्टूबर 2019

आखिर भारतीयों को क्यो पसंद है रमी खेलना?
Junglee Rummy

आखिर भारतीयों को क्यो पसंद है रमी खेलना?
Dhanteras 2019 Rare Coincidence after 100 years puja and shopping shubh muhurat
Dehradun

धनतेरस 2019: 100 साल बाद बन रहा महासंयोग, इस शुभ मुहूर्त में करें खरीदारी और पूजन 

23 अक्टूबर 2019

यूट्यूब वीडियो
Lucknow

कमलेश हत्याकांडः दो सौ यूट्यूब वीडियो से युवाओं को गुमराह कर रहा था आसिम

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Cricket News

VIDEO: बल्लेबाजी के दौरान बल्ला छोड़ टॉयलेट की तरफ भागा बल्लेबाज, हर कोई हुआ लोटपोट

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सुलेमान रुन्सेवे
नाइजीरिया बल्लेबाज
नाइजीरिया क्रिकेट
नाइजीरिया क्रिकेट
Cricket News

VIDEO: बल्लेबाजी के दौरान बल्ला छोड़ टॉयलेट की तरफ भागा बल्लेबाज, हर कोई हुआ लोटपोट

23 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
west bengal bjp tmc clash
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

इस खानदान की वजह से एक्टर बन पाए अमिताभ बच्चन, KBC में पहली बार बताई पूरी कहानी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सौरव गांगुली
Cricket News

भ्रष्टाचार से लेकर धोनी तक, BCCI अध्यक्ष बनते ही सौरव गांगुली ने दिए पांच बड़े बयान

23 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Salman Khan Family and Gangaram
Television

सलमान की मां इस शख्स को दहेज में लेकर आई थीं घर, इसे डांटकर पछता चुके हैं सलीम खान

23 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी गायिका रबी पीरजादा (फाइल फोटो)
World

'फिदायीन' बनकर ट्रोल हुई पाकिस्तानी गायिका, लोगों ने कहा- फट मत जाना

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Malaika Arora Birthday celebration
Bollywood

मलाइका के जन्मदिन के जश्न में उमड़े बॉलीवुड सितारे, बेटे अरहान के साथ दिखे अर्जुन कपूर

23 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
suhana khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना बनीं काऊ गर्ल, इंटरनेट पर पोस्ट होते ही छा गई तस्वीर

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

कार्तिक से ब्रेकअप की खबरों के बीच श्रीलंका से लौटीं सारा अली खान , शेयर की बोल्ड तस्वीर

23 अक्टूबर 2019

kamlesh tiwari murder case
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: कातिल शेख अशफाक को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पुलिस हैरान

23 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश हत्याकांड में एक और खुलासा, गुजरात प्रदेश अध्यक्ष को थी अशफाक के लखनऊ जाने की जानकारी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी की हत्या
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, तीन सालों से रची जा रही थी कत्ल की साजिश

23 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हरीश रावत को सीबीआई का झटका, विधायकों को खरीदने के मामले में केस दर्ज

उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत को सीबीआई की तरफ से झटका लगा है। सीबीआई ने कथित रूप से विधायकों की खरीद के मामले में रावत और अन्य के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। 

23 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नीतीश कुमार
India News

नीतीश कुमार बोले- दिल्ली को मिले पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा, हमेशा से इस मांग के पक्ष में जदयू

23 अक्टूबर 2019

नोएडा
India News

नोएडा के सेेक्टर 49 में बस में लगी आग, यात्रियों ने कूदकर बचाई जान

23 अक्टूबर 2019

ईवीएम
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: कांग्रेस को आशंका, ईवीएम से हो सकती है छेड़छाड़, जैमर लगवाने की मांग

23 अक्टूबर 2019

गुजरात में एटीएस की गिरफ्त में कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी
India News

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: अशफाक और मोइनुद्दीन को तीन दिन की ट्रांजिट रिमांड पर भेजा गया

23 अक्टूबर 2019

All India Sikh Conference Invites Imran Khan
India News

क्या यहां मिलेंगे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और इमरान खान? सिख संगठन भेजेगा निमंत्रण पत्र

23 अक्टूबर 2019

ललहारी
India News

जम्मू कश्मीर में सेना की बड़ी कामयाबी, मारा गया मूसा के बाद कमान संभाल रहा ललहारी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

जब्त कार
India News

कार की नंबर प्लेट पर ‘एपी सीएम जगन’ लिखवाना पड़ा भारी, धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज

23 अक्टूबर 2019

होटल पहुंचे डीके शिवकुमार
India News

मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट से मिली जमानत

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
India News

दिल्ली में रॉ और सेना के बड़े अफसरों पर आतंकी हमले का अलर्ट

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

नोएडा के सेेक्टर 49 में बस में लगी आग, यात्रियों ने कूदकर बचाई जान

राजधानी दिल्ली से सटे नोएडा में चलती हुई एक प्राइवेट बस में भयंकर आग लग गई। नोएडा के Sector 49 में सिलारपुर गेट के पास सुबह करीब साढ़े आठ बजे बस में आग लगने की घटना हुई।

23 अक्टूबर 2019

watch business and tech news in a click including Google search Mahendra Singh Dhoni 2:40

गूगल पर धोनी सर्च करना खतरे से नहीं है खाली, एक क्लिक में देखें कारोबार और टेक की खबरें

23 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 6:54

Interview with Sanjay Suri: वेब सीरीज भ्रम में कल्कि और जूही चावला संग नजर आएंगे संजय सूरी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

ललहारी 3:20

जम्मू कश्मीर में सेना की बड़ी कामयाबी, मारा गया मूसा के बाद कमान संभाल रहा ललहारी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सीसीटीवी 1:03

दिल्ली के रोहिणी में बाइक सवार अपराधियों ने छीनी महिला की चेन, दो अपराधी चढ़े पुलिस के हत्थे

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

सीसीटीवी
India News

दिल्ली के रोहिणी में बाइक सवार अपराधियों ने छीनी महिला की चेन, दो अपराधी चढ़े पुलिस के हत्थे

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सिद्धारमैया से महिला ने सवाल पूछा
India News

वीडियो: सिद्धारमैया से महिला ने पूछा- हमने आपको वोट दिया, अब हमें घर कब मिलेगा

23 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान
India News

सीमा पर दागी गई पाक की 2 मिसाइलें हुईं फेल, सेना ने कुछ इस तरह किया डिफ्यूज

23 अक्टूबर 2019

एलओसी पर तैनात जवान
India News

पाकिस्तान का नया पैंतरा, बॉर्डर पर फायरिंग कर दो किलोमीटर पीछे भाग जाती है पाकिस्तानी सेना!

23 अक्टूबर 2019

मोदी सरकार
India News

मोदी सरकार दे सकती है किसानों को दिवाली का तोहफा, एमएसपी पर हो सकता है बड़ा एलान

23 अक्टूबर 2019

हाथियों का फुटबॉल मैच
India News

मैसूर दशहरा में भाग लेने वाले हाथी अब खेल रहे हैं फुटबॉल

23 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited