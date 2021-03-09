शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal Assembly : Supreme Court dismisses a PIL challenging the Election Commission election in eight phases

पश्चिम बंगाल : आठ चरणों में चुनाव कराने को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका खारिज

Deepti Mishra न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा
Updated Tue, 09 Mar 2021 12:12 PM IST
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को पश्चिम बंगाल में आठ चरणों में विधानसभा चुनाव कराने के निर्वाचन आयोग के फैसले को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका खारिज कर दी है। 
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में पश्चिम बंगाल में विधानसभा चुनाव को आठ चरणों में कराए जाने के चुनाव आयोग के फैसले के खिलाफ एक याचिका दायर की गई थी। मंगलवार को सुनवाई करते हुए शीर्ष अदालत ने यह याचिका खारिज कर दी है। याचिका में राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान जय श्रीराम के नारे पर भी आपत्ति जताई गई थी। इसके अलावा केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और भाजपा नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी के पर केस दर्ज करने की भी मांग की गई थी
 

 

india news national supreme court assembly election 2021 election west bengal election west bengal assembly election पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव 2021

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

