पश्चिम बंगाल : आठ चरणों में चुनाव कराने को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका खारिज

Supreme Court dismisses a PIL challenging the Election Commission of India's decision regarding the West Bengal Assembly polls. The PIL stated that the EC had said that election in West Bengal will be held in eight phases, and demanded a stay on the order. pic.twitter.com/YtyDNkMToU— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021
