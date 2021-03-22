शहर चुनें

Live

चुनावी हलचल Live : भाजपा के संकल्प पत्र पर टीएमसी का हमला, इनके वादों का कोई मूल्य नहीं है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Mon, 22 Mar 2021 11:19 AM IST
west bengal assam tamil nadu assembly election live updates bjp release manifesto for bengal and many more updates
अमित शाह - फोटो : social media
खास बातें

पांचों राज्यों में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखें जैसे-जैसे नजदीक आ रही हैं, वैसे-वैसे पार्टियों के बीच चुनावी सरगर्मियां बढ़ रही हैं। रविवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने बंगाल के लिए अपना चुनावी घोषणापत्र जारी किया, तो इस पर टीएमसी ने पलटवार करते हुए कहा कि ये संकल्प पत्र एंटी बंगाली है क्योंकि इसे किसी बंगाली के हाथों नहीं जारी किया गया है। वहीं केरल के मुख्यमंत्री ने कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा कि राज्य में वाम की सरकार बने, इस पर ही जोर देना चाहिए। पांचों राज्यों के चुनाव से जुड़े सभी संबंधित अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

11:11 AM, 22-Mar-2021

केरल में वाम की सरकार बनाने पर जोर - पी विजयन

केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनरई विजयन ने कहा कि प्री-पोल सर्वे बता रहे हैं कि केरल में एलडीएफ की सरकार बनेगी लेकिन मैं लेफ्ट पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं को बताना चाहता हूं कि ये सिर्फ एक संकेत है। सभी लोगों को केरल में वाम की जीत सुनिश्चित करने के लिए बेहतरीन काम करना है।

Spotlight

पवन सिंह के इस गाने ने बनाया डिसलाइक्स का रिकॉ
Bollywood

Pawan Singh: पवन सिंह के इस गाने ने बनाया डिसलाइक्स का रिकॉर्ड, अब तक 64 हजार लोगों ने किया नापसंद

22 मार्च 2021

कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

कोरोना का कहर: बीते एक दिन में रिकॉर्ड करीब 47 हजार नए मामले, मौतों की संख्या ने भी बढ़ाई चिंता

22 मार्च 2021

चंडीगढ़ के वैज्ञानिकों ने बनाया पारदर्शी मास्क।
Chandigarh

वैज्ञानिकों का कमाल : पॉलीमर से बनाया पारदर्शी मास्क, खासियतें इतनी... स्वास्थ्य मंत्री को भी करनी पड़ी तारीफ 

22 मार्च 2021

उद्धव ठाकरे, परमबीर सिंह और देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

शिवसेना का आरोप : मोदी-शाह से फडणवीस की मुलाकात के बाद लीक हुई परमबीर की चिट्ठी

22 मार्च 2021

हरमन बावेजा, साशा रामचंदानी
Bollywood

शादी के बंधन में बंधे हरमन बावेजा और कोरोना संक्रमित हुईं मनोज बाजपेयी की पत्नी, पांच खबरें

22 मार्च 2021

भारतीय सेना
India News

मिलिट्री डायरेक्ट वेबसाइट का अध्ययन: विश्व की चौथी सबसे मजबूत सेना भारत की

22 मार्च 2021

कोरोना वायरस जांच के लिए नमूने लेता कर्मचारी
India News

कोरोना: देश में तेजी से बढ़ रही है संक्रमितों की संख्या, सक्रिय मामले तीन लाख 45 हजार पार

22 मार्च 2021

आईपीएस शिवदीप लांडे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मनसुख हत्याकांड: मामला सुलझाने वाले आईपीएस शिवदीप लांडे कौन हैं, जानिए उनका शिवसेना कनेक्शन

22 मार्च 2021

demo pic...
Delhi

दिल्ली : प्रेम विवाह से नाराज लोगों ने किया बवाल, पांच गिरफ्तार, इलाके में तनाव

22 मार्च 2021

JeM commander terrorist Sajjad Afghani killed in Shopian encounter
Srinagar

कश्मीर: आतंकियों के पास फिर पहुंचीं स्टील की गोलियां, सुरक्षा बल अलर्ट

22 मार्च 2021

