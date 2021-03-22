चुनावी हलचल Live : भाजपा के संकल्प पत्र पर टीएमसी का हमला, इनके वादों का कोई मूल्य नहीं है

Live
Pre-poll surveys have predicted that LDF will come to power. But I want to tell the Left workers to not get carried away by the figures. It's just an indication. Everyone should work properly to ensure Left's victory in the polls: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan#KeralaElections2021 pic.twitter.com/VAK7lt5Z0R— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021
