शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Congress releases a list of 30 star campaigners for the third phase of west bengal assembly election 2021

बंगाल चुनाव : कांग्रेस ने तीसरे चरण के लिए 30 स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची की जारी, इन नेताओं को मिली जगह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Mon, 22 Mar 2021 06:54 PM IST
विज्ञापन
कांग्रेस
कांग्रेस - फोटो : पीटीआई
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल में आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर कांग्रेस ने तीसरे चरण के लिए 30 स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची जारी कर दी है। इस सूची में पार्टी की अध्यक्षा सोनिया गांधी, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ मनमोहन सिंह, राहुल गांधी, प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा, सचिन पायलट और नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू का नाम शामिल हैं। पढ़ें पूरी लिस्ट...
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national assembly election 2021 election west bengal election west bengal assembly election पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव 2021

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार
Bollywood

राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार: 'छिछोरे' को मिला सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म का खिताब, कंगना रणौत, मनोज बाजपेयी और धनुष चुने गए बेस्ट एक्टर्स

22 मार्च 2021

परमबीर सिंह, अनिल देशमुख और शरद पवार
India News

एक और विवाद: अस्पताल में थे या प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में? भाजपा के दावे पर अनिल देशमुख ने दी सफाई

22 मार्च 2021

चंडीगढ़ के वैज्ञानिकों ने बनाया पारदर्शी मास्क।
Chandigarh

वैज्ञानिकों का कमाल : पॉलीमर से बनाया पारदर्शी मास्क, खासियतें इतनी... स्वास्थ्य मंत्री को भी करनी पड़ी तारीफ 

22 मार्च 2021

OTP FRAUD
Tech Diary

ओटीपी फ्रॉड: एक झटके में खाली हो सकता है बैंक अकाउंट, बचने के ये हैं तरीके

22 मार्च 2021

देश में कोरोना के लगातार बढ़ते मामलों से सरकार चिंतित
India News

कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन: देश के इन राज्यों में जा रहे हैं तो जान लें यहां के नियम, वरना नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री

22 मार्च 2021

लॉकडाउन तब और अब
India News

जनता कर्फ्यू का एक साल: 360 संक्रमित पर लगा था लॉकडाउन, आज 47 हजार मरीज और बेफिक्री

22 मार्च 2021

पैन कार्ड को आधार से लिंक
Business Diary

जरूरी खबर: अगले महीने से रद्द हो सकता है आपका पैन कार्ड, आज ही करें ये काम

22 मार्च 2021

बिहार में जन्म सितारे
Bollywood

Bihar Diwas: बिहार में जन्मे इन सितारों ने दुनियाभर में बनाई पहचान, कोई करता है एक्टिंग तो कोई संभाल रहा करोड़ों का बिजनेस

22 मार्च 2021

कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

कोरोना का कहर: बीते एक दिन में रिकॉर्ड करीब 47 हजार नए मामले, मौतों की संख्या ने भी बढ़ाई चिंता

22 मार्च 2021

किशोरी हत्याकांड: आरोपी राहुल
Agra

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या: चीखने पर आरोपी ने मुंह में ठूंसा था दुपट्टा, बचने को किशोरी ने किया था संघर्ष

22 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X