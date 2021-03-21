शहर चुनें

Live

चुनावी हलचल Live : बंगाल में पीएम मोदी और शाह की रैली, भाजपा आज जारी करेगी चुनावी घोषणापत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sun, 21 Mar 2021 09:10 AM IST
west bengal assam tamil nadu assembly election live updates bjp release manifesto for bengal amit shah rally
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
खास बातें

रविवार का दिन पश्चिम बंगाल चुनाव के लिए काफी महत्वपूर्ण साबित होने वाला है। आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह दोनों बंगाल में रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री बांकुरा में तो गृह मंत्री एगरा में जनसभा करेंगे। इसके अलावा आज भारतीय जनता पार्टी बंगाल चुनाव के लिए अपना घोषणापत्र जारी कर सकती है। भाजपा के चुनावी घोषणापत्र पर सभी की आंखें टिकी हैं क्योंकि टीएमसी ने अपने घोषणापत्र में दस लोकलुभावन वादे किए हैं। इसके अलावा सुवेंदु अधिकारी के पिता शिशिर अधिकारी भी अमित शाह की रैली में शामिल होंगे। चुनाव से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

09:06 AM, 21-Mar-2021

असम और बंगाल में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की चुनावी रैलियां

आज असम और बंगाल में चुनावी हलचल तेज होने वाली है क्योंकि रविवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी असम और बंगाल में चुनावी रैली करेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी असम के बोकाखाट और पश्चिम बंगाल के बांकुरा में चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करेंगे।

india news national election west bengal election west bengal assembly election पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव 2021 assembly election 2021 mamata banerjee amit shah amit shah rally in bengal
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

