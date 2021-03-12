शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   west bengal assam tamil nadu assembly election live updates bjp leader suvendu adhikari nomination today

Live

चुनावी हलचल Live : थोड़ी देर में नंदीग्राम से सुवेंदु अधिकारी का नामांकन, जानकीनाथ मंदिर में की पूजा

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Fri, 12 Mar 2021 10:05 AM IST
west bengal assam tamil nadu assembly election live updates bjp leader suvendu adhikari nomination today
सुवेंदु अधिकारी ने जानकीनाथ मंदिर में की पूजा - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

पश्चिम बंगाल चुनाव के मद्देनजर राज्य में बड़ी उथल-पुथल चल रही है। ममता बनर्जी के नामांकन के बाद उन पर हुए कथित हमले ने राजनीति को एक नया मोड़ दे दिया है। वहीं नंदीग्राम में उनके खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ने वाले भाजपा नेता सुवेंदु अधिकारी आज यहां से अपना नामांकन भरेंगे। नामांकन से पहले सुवेंदु ने एक मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की। सुवेंदु अधिकारी के नामांकन और पैदल मार्च से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
10:00 AM, 12-Mar-2021

मैं नंदीग्राम का मतदाता हूं - सुवेंदु अधिकारी

मंदिर में पूजा करने के बाद नंदीग्राम में सुवेंदु अधिकारियों ने स्थानीय लोगों से मुलाकात की। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरा इन लोगों के साथ रिश्ता बहुत पुराना है। उन्होंने ममता बनर्जी पर पलटवार करते हुए कहा कि उन्हें इन लोगों की याद तभी आती है, जब चुनाव आते हैं। ये लोग ममता को हरा देंगे। मैं भी आज नामांकन दाखिल कर रहा हूं, मैं नंदीग्राम का मतदाता हूं। 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national election west bengal election west bengal assembly election पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव 2021 assembly election 2021
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बॉम्बे बेगम्स
Web Series

बॉम्बे बेगम्स: एनसीपीसीआर ने कई सीन पर जताई आपत्ति, नेटफ्लिक्स से स्ट्रीमिंग बंद करने को कहा

12 मार्च 2021

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

सोनू सूद को भारी पड़ा महाशिवरात्रि का ट्वीट: भड़के यूजर्स ने ईद वाला पोस्ट साझा कर पूछा- तब कहां था ज्ञान?

12 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश
India News

मौसम अपडेट: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश से बदला मौसम का मिजाज, जानें- यूपी, मध्यप्रदेश और अन्य राज्यों का हाल

12 मार्च 2021

भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड
Cricket News

भारत-इंग्लैंड पहला टी-20 आज: निगाह विश्व कप पर, सही संयोजन तलाशने में जुटी है टीम इंडिया

12 मार्च 2021

देश में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले
India News

खतरे की घंटी : आंकड़े कर रहे कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का इशारा, 11 फरवरी से बढ़ रहा संक्रमण का दायरा

12 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
चुनाव के दौरान अपने कार्यक्रम की घोषणा करते किसान...
Chandigarh

फूंका बिगुल: पश्चिम बंगाल के चुनावी रण में आज से उतरेगा संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा

12 मार्च 2021

QUAD leaders
India News

क्वाड देशों की पहली बैठक आज: हिंद-प्रशांत क्षेत्र में सहयोग पर पीएम मोदी करेंगे चर्चा

12 मार्च 2021

corona in Maharashtra
India News

बीमारू राज्यों ने महाराष्ट्र को दिखाया आईना: यूपी मॉडल का अध्ययन करने की सलाह

12 मार्च 2021

Mamta Banerjee
India News

ममता बनर्जी: तीन 'हमले' जिसने गलियों की राजनीति से सत्ता के शीर्ष पर पहुंचा दिया

12 मार्च 2021

iPhone 12
Business

मेक इन इंडिया : एपल ने भारत में शुरू किया आईफोन-12 का उत्पादन

12 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X