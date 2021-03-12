चुनावी हलचल Live : थोड़ी देर में नंदीग्राम से सुवेंदु अधिकारी का नामांकन, जानकीनाथ मंदिर में की पूजा

Live
WB: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets locals in Nandigram. He says, "My relationship with them is very old. Mamata Banerjee remembers them every 5 years when polls come. They will defeat her. I am also filing my nomination, I am a voter of Nandigram." #WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/9ckfZjfMNh— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021
