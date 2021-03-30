बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal A bomb kept in a house exploded in North 24 Parganas district

पश्चिम बंगाल: नॉर्थ 24 परगना जिले में एक घर में बम विस्फोट, आसपास के कई घर क्षतिग्रस्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Tue, 30 Mar 2021 12:05 AM IST
भाटपारा पुलिस स्टेशन के पास एक घर में बम विस्फोट
भाटपारा पुलिस स्टेशन के पास एक घर में बम विस्फोट - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के नॉर्थ 24 परगना जिले में सोमवार को एक घर मे बम विस्फोट हो गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक, घटना भाटपारा पुलिस स्टेशन के पास एक घर में हुआ है। बताया जा रहा है कि बम घर में रखा हुआ था जिसमें अचानक विस्फोट हो गया, विस्फोट इतना जबरदस्त था कि घर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया, साथ ही आसपास के घर भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। पुलिस ने एहतियातन इलाके की घेराबंदी कर दी है।
india news national west bengal news west bengal bomb in house house damage bomb blast
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

