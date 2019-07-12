शहर चुनें

चेन्नई में जल संकट से जूझ रहे लोग, वेल्लोर जिले से रेल में आएगा पानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 12 Jul 2019 09:26 AM IST
रेल से चेन्नई पहुंचेगा पानी
रेल से चेन्नई पहुंचेगा पानी - फोटो : ANI
तमिलनाडु की राजधानी चेन्नई इस वक्त भीषण जल संकट का सामना कर रही है। इसी समस्या को हल करने के लिए अब अन्य जिलों से शहर तक पानी पहुंचाया जा रहा है। यहां वेल्लोर स्थित जोलारपेट रेलवे स्टेशन से रेल की सहायता से चेन्नई में पानी पहुंचाया जाएगा। चेन्नई को पानी देने के लिए रेल का संचालन शुक्रवार सुबह से शुरू हो गया है। 
बता दें राज्य सरकार ने चेन्नई में पानी की कमी को दूर करने के लिए घोषणा की थी कि वेल्लोर से रेल की सहायता से चेन्नई को पानी पहुंचाया जाएगा।


water crisis vellore district chennai water crisis jolarpet railway station वेल्लोर जिला चेन्नई जल संकट पानी की समस्या जोलारपट रेलवे स्टेशन
