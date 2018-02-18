अपना शहर चुनें

Video: पुलिस अधिकारी होकर महिला से किया अमानवीय व्यवहार, खाकी शर्मसार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 02:43 AM IST
Video: Inhuman behavior by the Telangana police officer with woman
यूं तो आए दिन पुलिस के शर्मसार करने वाले कारनामों से पर्दा उठता रहता है लेकिन इस वीडियो ने साफ कर दिया है कि कुछ पुलिसवाले ऐसे भी हैं जिनमें इंसानियत नाम की कोई चीज नहीं है। यह वायरल वीडियो तेलंगाना का है जहां एस रंगा राव, एसीपी पद पर हैं और एक महिला पर थप्पड़ बरसा रहे हैं। 




अपनी एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान यह पुलिसवाला एक महिला को मार रहा है। वो भी सिर्फ इसलिए कि इस महिला पर चोरी का इल्जाम है। अपनी सीट से उठकर पुलिस अधिकारी इस महिला को धमका रहा है। हैदराबाद में हुई पुलिस की इस प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान ही यह सब हुआ, जिसका वहां आए पत्रकारों ने वीडियो बना लिया।

वीडियो के वायरल होने के बाद अब पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप है। थप्पड़ मारने वाले एसीपी का ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया है। एसीपी एस रंगा राव अब शहर के सशस्त्र रिजर्व (सीएआर) मुख्यालय पर तैनात हैं। देखना है कि पुलिस अधिकारी होकर उनके किए गए इस अमानवीय व्यवहार पर क्या एक्शन लिया जाता है। 

