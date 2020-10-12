शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster says Pleased to welcome US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun to Delhi

अमेरिका के उप विदेश मंत्री स्टीफन बिगुन पहुंचे भारत, अगले कुछ दिन में अहम बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Oct 2020 08:08 PM IST
US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun
US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका के उप विदेश मंत्री स्टीफन बिगुन सोमवार को दिल्ली पहुंचे। भारत में अमेरिकी राजदूत केनेथ जस्टर ने दिल्ली में उनका स्वागत किया। केनेथ जस्टर ने कहा कि 'दिल्ली में अमेरिका के उप विदेश मंत्री स्टीफन बिगुन का स्वागत करते हुए प्रसन्नता हुई। मुझे उम्मीद है कि अगले कुछ दिनों में अहम बैठकों का दौर शुरू होगा।'
india news national kenneth juster stephen biegun india stephen biegun

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

