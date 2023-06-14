Eric Garcetti: अमेरिकी राजदूत ने केले के पत्ते पर नारियल की चटनी के साथ खाए वड़े, बोले- चेन्नई जाना चाहता हूं

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
अमेरिकी राजदूत एरिक गार्सेटी ने बुधवार को भारतीय भोजन का आनंद लिया। एरिक नई दिल्ली के तमिलनाडु भवन पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने पारंपरिक केले के पत्ते पर दक्षिण भारतीय खाने का आनंद लिया। भारत में अमेरिकी राजदूत एरिक ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि मैंने केले के पत्ते पर साउथ इंडियन खाना खाया। उन्होंने कहा कि दक्षिण भारतीय व्यंजन काफी ज्यादा पसंद आए। दक्षिण भारतीय स्वाद के कारण अब चेन्नई जाने की इच्छा बढ़ गई है। मैं जल्द ही चेन्नई जाना चाहूंगा।
#WATCH | US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti visited Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi.
"I tried the iconic South Indian thali on a banana leaf, and I am so impressed by the complexity of these delicious South Indian delights. Chennai, you have my heart and I am excited to see you… pic.twitter.com/KuGiSY5Z7g— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed