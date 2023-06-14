Eric Garcetti: अमेरिकी राजदूत ने केले के पत्ते पर नारियल की चटनी के साथ खाए वड़े, बोले- चेन्नई जाना चाहता हूं

अमेरिकी राजदूत एरिक गार्सेटी ने बुधवार को भारतीय भोजन का आनंद लिया। एरिक नई दिल्ली के तमिलनाडु भवन पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने पारंपरिक केले के पत्ते पर दक्षिण भारतीय खाने का आनंद लिया। भारत में अमेरिकी राजदूत एरिक ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि मैंने केले के पत्ते पर साउथ इंडियन खाना खाया। उन्होंने कहा कि दक्षिण भारतीय व्यंजन काफी ज्यादा पसंद आए। दक्षिण भारतीय स्वाद के कारण अब चेन्नई जाने की इच्छा बढ़ गई है। मैं जल्द ही चेन्नई जाना चाहूंगा।

#WATCH | US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti visited Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi.