उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने कांग्रेस छोड़ी, उत्तरी मुंबई से लड़ा था लोकसभा चुनाव

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar resigns from the Congress party. She states 'My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress.' pic.twitter.com/QJdUIswMJk— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019
आंध्र प्रदेश में मुहर्रम के जुलूस के दौरान बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। कुरनूल जिले के बी थंड्रापुडु गांव में कल देर रात मुहर्रम के जुलूस के दौरान एक छत का हिस्सा ढह गया। इस हादसे में 20 लोग घायल हो गए। बाद में उन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल ले जाया गया।
10 सितंबर 2019