अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   UPSC: Pune's shruti vinod shrikhande top among girls in the CDS exam

पुणे की श्रुति ने किया सीडीएस परीक्षा में लड़कियों में टॉप

न्यूज डेस्क, उमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 01:29 AM IST
UPSC: Pune's shruti vinod shrikhande top among girls in the CDS exam
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे की छात्रा श्रुति विनोद श्रीखंडे संयुक्त रक्षा सेवा (सीडीएस) परीक्षा में लड़कियों में शीर्ष स्थान पर रहीं। इस परीक्षा का आयोजन संघ लोकसेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) ने किया था।

RELATED

यूपीएससी ने परीक्षा परिणाम अपनी वेबसाइट upsc.gov.in पर बृहस्पतिवार को जारी किया। श्रुति ब्रिगेडियर विनोद श्रीखंडे की बेटी हैं। वह पुणे स्थित आईएलएस से कानून की छात्रा हैं। उसने अपनी 12वीं तक की शिक्षा आर्मी पब्लिक स्कूल पुणे से पूरी की है। लड़कों में निपुण दत्ता ने टॉप किया है। 
upsc cds exam pune

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani will back together
Television

Bigg Boss के बाद हितेन-अर्शी फिर आएंगे साथ, फैंस की मांग पर करेंगे हर काम

1 फरवरी 2018

Ram Gopal verma tweets about his movie with Mia Malkova
Bollywood

'गॉड सेक्स एंड ट्रुथ' हो गई सुपरहीट, अब क्या किसी दूसरी पॉर्न स्टार को लॉन्च करेंगे राम गोपाल वर्मा

1 फरवरी 2018

Rubina Dilaik completed her 1 million followers on Instagram
Television

बोल्डनेस से इंटरनेट पर बवाल मचा रही टीवी की किन्नर बहू, इंस्टाग्राम पर पूरे हुए एक मिलियन फॉलोअर्स

1 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh reveals about her girlfriends
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड्स को लेकर रणवीर सिंह का बड़ा खुलासा, 14 साल की उम्र में ही करने लगे थे ऐसे काम

1 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat will finally release in gujarat
Bollywood

बजट आते ही गुजरात में 'पद्मावत' रिलीज होने का रास्ता साफ, अब भंसाली के सामने नई मुश्किल

1 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan will start shooting for his next Jhund
Bollywood

दर्द में भी शूटिंग कर रहे अमिताभ बच्चन, 15 फरवरी से करेंगे 'झुंड' में काम

1 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh on khilji Kids used to look at me and start crying
Bollywood

'खिलजी' के लुक को देख रोने लगते थे बच्चे, चीखते-चीखते रणवीर की चली जाती थी आवाज

1 फरवरी 2018

Box office collection day 7 Padmaavat crosses 6 million dollars mark in North America
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: रोज नए रिकॉर्ड्स बना रही भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत', विदेशों में मचा दिया तहलका

1 फरवरी 2018

after padmaavat Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cast Deepika padukone Ranveer singh for his next
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद दीपिका-रणवीर को लेकर चौका मारेंगे भंसाली, किया बड़ा खुलासा

1 फरवरी 2018

deepika padukone slapped a man at the age of 14 who tried to pull her
Bollywood

14 की उम्र में पैरेंट्स के सामने दीपिका पादुकोण ने किया था ऐसा काम, जानकर हैरान रह गए खिलजी

1 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Threat from China, Pakistan but nobody talk about military modernization
India News

'चीन, पाक से खतरा लेकिन सैन्य आधुनिकीकरण पर कोई बात नहीं करता'

चीन और पाकिस्तान के फ्रंट पर खड़ी चुनौती, सैन्य आधुनिकीकरण, रक्षा बजट, सैन्य खर्च पर सब मौन हैं।

2 फरवरी 2018

Live aam budget 2018: Arun Jaitley budget will give benefits to farmers
India News

आम बजट 2018: किसानों के लिए अरुण जेटली की पोटली से निकला तोहफा, होंगे ये फायदे

1 फरवरी 2018

budget highlights live: union budget highlights 2018
India News

Aam Budget 2018 Highlights: बजट के यह बड़े ऐलान, महंगे होंगे मोबाइल और टीवी, हर बिल पर टैक्स बढ़ा

1 फरवरी 2018

Union Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Budget Speech
India News

Budget 2018: करदाताओं को नहीं मिली राहत, निवेशकों को झटका, किसानों को दिखाया सपना

1 फरवरी 2018

World's biggest healthcare Ayushman Bharat program in Modi Govt Aam budget
India News

बजट: देश की 40 फीसदी आबादी को मोदी सरकार का तोहफा, दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी सरकारी योजना का ऐलान

1 फरवरी 2018

Aam Budget 2018 pm modi congrats to arun jaitley over budget
India News

बजट के लिए पीएम मोदी ने वित्त मंत्री जेटली को दी बधाई, बोले- ये गरीबों का बजट

1 फरवरी 2018

govt do more effort on epf for new employee, to contribute 12 percentage
India News

अाम बजट 2018: नए कर्मचारियों को तोहफा, ईपीएफ में 12 फीसदी योगदान देगी 

1 फरवरी 2018

budget 2018-19 income tax slab: Middle man in Trouble, No change in tax slab
India News

बजट 2018: मिडिल क्लास पर मार, इनकम टैक्स स्लैब में कोई बदलाव नहीं

1 फरवरी 2018

p chidambaram slams Modi Government on union budget 2018
India News

बजट: चिदंबरम का मोदी सरकार पर जोरदार हमला, पूछा- क्या 12 महीने में आएंगे अच्छे दिन?

1 फरवरी 2018

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh is not happy with Modi government Union Budget 2018
India News

जेटली के आम बजट से लाल हुए भगवा संगठन, सड़क पर उतरने का ऐलान

1 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

जल्दी ही इनकम टैक्स छूट पांच लाख रुपये करने का फैसला लेगी सरकार

बाबा रामदेव ने सरकार के बजट को देशहित में बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि ये बजट देश को जोड़ने वाला है। हालांकि टैक्स में छूट को लेकर बाबा रामदेव कुछ निराश दिखे। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार जल्द ही इनकम टैक्स छूट पांच लाख रुपये करने का फैसला करेगी।

2 फरवरी 2018

EX FINANCE MINISTER CHIDAMABRAM SLAMS BUDGET PRESENTED BY ARUN JAITLEY 5:06

इन 8 प्वॉइंट्स के जरिए बताया पी.चिदंबदरम ने बजट को बताया निराशाजनक

2 फरवरी 2018

WATCH THE FULL LUNAR ECLIPSE TIMELAPSE IN ONE MINUTE, SUPER MOON, BLUW MOON AND BLOOD MOON 1:07

सिर्फ 60 सेकंड में देखिए कैसे गायब होकर ब्लड मून और फिर ब्लू मून बना चांद

1 फरवरी 2018

FINANCE MINISTER ARUN JAITELY PRESENTED UNION BUDGET 4:53

#Budget2018 मोदी सरकार ने किसानों और गरीबों के लिए बनाया ये सॉलिड प्लान

1 फरवरी 2018

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON UNION BUDGET 2018-19 3:59

#Budget2018 पीएम मोदी ने सरल भाषा में ऐसे समझाया वित्त मंत्री का बजट

1 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Results of UPSC Public Service Main Examination
India News

यूपीएससी लोक सेवा मुख्य परीक्षा का परिणाम जारी

11 जनवरी 2018

UPSC member Chattar Singh resigned, plot allotment scam case may be reason
Chandigarh

छतर सिंह ने UPSC के सदस्य पद से इस्तीफा दिया, बड़ी वजह आई सामने

24 सितंबर 2017

UPSC IES Main Exam Final Result declared check it now
Career Plus

UPSC IES Main Exam Final Result 2017: परिणाम घोषित, ऐसे करें चेक

12 सितंबर 2017

NEXT CIVIL SERVICE EXAM WILL BE ON 3RD JUNE 2018
Career Plus

साल 2018 में 3 जून को होगी 'सिविल सेवा परीक्षा'

15 अगस्त 2017

TODAY SUPREME COURT DISMISS THE PLEA OF WRONG QUESTIONS IN UPSC PRELIMS EXAM
Career Plus

UPSC: प्री परीक्षा में 'गलत प्रश्नों' के खिलाफ SC ने खारिज की याचिका

1 अगस्त 2017

UPSC CIVIL SERVICE EXAM RESULTS DECLARED CHECK HERE
Career Plus

UPSC : सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

28 जुलाई 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.