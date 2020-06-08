अनलॉक-1 में आज खुल गए मंदिर-मस्जिद, उज्जैन के महाकाल में बाबा के दर्शन को दिखा उत्साह

Liveअनलॉक-1 में आज खुल गए मंदिर-मस्जिद, उज्जैन के महाकाल में बाबा के दर्शन को दिखा उत्साह
Punjab: Devotees visit Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar to offer prayers as Govt allows reopening of religious places from today.A devotee says,"We all must follow social distancing norms&take precautionary measures like wearing masks&sanitizing our hands frequently". pic.twitter.com/7dfnAo1KFD— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
Karnataka: Devotees visit Saint Mary’s Church in Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru to offer prayers.— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
Places of worship re-open from today amid #COVID19 outbreak, following the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs. pic.twitter.com/BDRNTnGskz
Lucknow: People offer prayers at Eidgah Mosque as Government has allowed places of worship to reopen from today.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2020
As per Ministry of Health guidelines, touching of idols/holy books, choir/singing groups, etc are not allowed. pic.twitter.com/rtcyE7B3Dd
Bengaluru: Devotees queue outside Shree Dodda Ganapathi Temple at Basavanagudi to offer prayers; all religious places to reopen today as per guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/b4ale6rKva— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
