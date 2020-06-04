शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued Standard Operating Procedure to contain the spread of coronavirus at restaurants under Unlock 1

Unlock 1 : रेस्टोरेंट में संक्रमण की रोकथाम को लेकर सरकार ने जारी किए दिशानिर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 04 Jun 2020 09:17 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पिक्साबे
ख़बर सुनें
लॉकडाउन को खोलने के पहले चरण में रेस्टोरेंट को खुलने की अनुमति मिलने के बाद केंद्रीय परिवार एवं कल्याण मंत्रालय ने रेस्टोरेंट में कोरोना संक्रमण न फैले, इसे लेकर दिशानिर्देश जारी किए हैं। बता दें कि 25 मार्च से पूरे देश में लागू लॉकडाउन के बाद आठ जून से रेस्टोरेंट को खुलने की अनुमति दी गई है।
दिशानिर्देश में कहा गया है कि केवल उन्हीं स्टाफ और ग्राहकों को रेस्टोरेंट में प्रवेश करने की अनुमति होगी जिनमें कोरोना वायरस के कोई लक्षण नहीं दिख रहे होंगे। प्रवेश द्वार पर सैनिटाइजर डिस्पेंसर और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग व्यवस्था का होना अनिवार्य होगा।  
 
 
unlock 1 unlock india restaurant guidelines रोस्टोरेंट गाइडलाइंस रेस्टोरेंट के लिए दिशानिर्देश coronavirus

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

