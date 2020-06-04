Unlock 1 : रेस्टोरेंट में संक्रमण की रोकथाम को लेकर सरकार ने जारी किए दिशानिर्देश

Only asymptomatic staff and customers shall be allowed in the restaurants. Entrance to have mandatory sanitizer dispensers and thermal screening provisions: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare#Unlock1 https://t.co/M7fVWts1u8— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.