Union Minister VK Singh will leave Iraq today to take away the remains of 39 Indians

केंद्रीय मंत्री वीके सिंह 39 भारतीयों के अवशेष लेने आज ईराक रवाना होंगे

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 06:24 AM IST
वी के सिंह
वी के सिंह
विदेश राज्य मंत्री वीके सिंह ईराक में मारे गए 39 भारतीयों के अवशेष लेने के लिए रविवार को रवाना होंगे। सूत्रों ने बताया कि सिंह सी-17 विमान से ईराक के लिए रवाना होंगे। एक सूत्र ने कहा, ‘विदेश राज्य मंत्री सिंह 39 भारतीयों के अवशेष लेने के लिए संभवत: रविवार को ईराक रवाना होंगे। वहां से लौटने के बाद वह पहले अमृतसर इसके बाद पटना और फिर कोलकाता में अवशेषों को उनके परिजनों को सौंपेंगे।’ कुछ पीड़ित परिवारों ने 26 मार्च को दिल्ली में विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज से मुलाकात की थी। 
इससे पहले विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने संसद में कहा था कि जून 2014 में आतंकी संगठन आईएसआईएस ने 40 भारतीयों को अगवा किया था। उन्होंने बताया था कि इनमें 39 लोगों को बादूश में मार दिया गया था। जबकि एक व्यक्ति खुद को बांग्लादेशी बताकर वहां से भाग निकलने में कामयाब हो गया था।

