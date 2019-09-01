डेयरी कार्यक्रम में बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री, हम गाय पैदा करने की फैक्ट्री लगा देंगे

#WATCH:Union Min Giriraj Singh says "In coming days, through insemination,calves that'll be born, will only be females...Hum gai paida karne ki factory laga denge.We'll use IVF technology from cows giving 20 litres milk,on cows which stop giving milk.We'll bring revolution"(31.8) pic.twitter.com/sOJrztNwEi— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
महाराष्ट्र, हरियाणा और झारखंड में होने जा रहे विधानसभा चुनावों में दलित मतदाताओं को लामबंद करने के मकसद से कांग्रेस विधानसभा स्तर पर अनुसूचित जाति के समन्वयकों की नियुक्ति करेगी और 'संविधान से स्वाभिमान यात्रा' निकालेगी।
1 सितंबर 2019