विज्ञान भवन: पीएचडीसीसीआई के 118वें वार्षिक सत्र में शामिल हुए अमित शाह, कही यह बात

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह विज्ञान भवन में PHDCCI के 118वें वार्षिक सत्र 2023 में शामिल हुए। इस दौरान उन्होंने सत्र को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं 'राइजिंग इंडिया: यही समय है, सही समय है' थीम चुनने के लिए टीम को बधाई देता हूं।

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 118th Annual Session of the PHDCCI at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

उन्होंने कहा कि जी20, चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता, मिशन आदित्य एल-1 और महिला आरक्षण विधेयक का पारित होना इन सभी घटनाओं ने देश को नई ऊर्जा से भर दिया है। देश 75 साल का सफर पूरा कर चुका है और पिछले 75 इन वर्षों में हमने हर क्षेत्र में कई उपलब्धियां हासिल की हैं। हमने अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंच पर खुद को साबित किया है। पिछले 75 वर्षों में हमारी सबसे बड़ी उपलब्धि यह है कि देश लोकतंत्र की जड़ों को मजबूत करने में सफल रहा है।



