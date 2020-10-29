केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी बोले - एयर इंडिया के लिए बोली लगाने से जुड़ी शर्तों में बदलाव किया

विमानन मंत्रालय के सचिव प्रदीप सिंह खरोला प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि कोरोना संकट के बाद से परिस्थितियों में काफी बदलाव आए हैं। खरोला ने आगे कहा कि यही वजह है कि बदली हुई परिस्थितियों के चलते शर्तों में बदलाव करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। नई शर्तों के अनुसार, अब बोलीदाताओं को इस बात की जानकारी देनी होगी कि वो एअर इंडिया का कितना कर्ज चुका पाएंगे।
It has been decided to change bidding parameters and invite bid at enterprise value: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Civil Aviation Minister on Air India bid pic.twitter.com/VJScc8NhWp— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020
