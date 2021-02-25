किसान आंदोलन: कृषि मंत्री तोमर ने की बातचीत की पेशकश, बोले-सरकार किसी भी वक्त चर्चा को तैयार

We have held 12 rounds of talks with the farmers. We are ready to talk to farmers anytime. We can't implement the farm laws as the matter is with Supreme Court. The SC constituted committee is yet to submit its feedback: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/yaJhP4Ghd2— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021
