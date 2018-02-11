अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   UIDAI: Aadhaar can not be denied by required services

UIDAI: Aadhaar के लिए आवश्यक सेवाओं से नहीं किया जा सकता इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 02:51 AM IST
UIDAI: Aadhaar can not be denied by required services
aadhaar
आधार जारी करने वाले प्राधिकरण यूआईडीएआई ने शनिवार को कहा कि मेडिकल सुविधाओं, स्कूल एडमिशन या राशन कार्ड जैसी आवश्यक सेवाओं को आधार के लिए मना नहीं किया जा सकता है।

एक बयान में यूनिक आइडेंटिफिकेशन अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया ने सरकारी विभागों और राज्य प्रशासन से यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कहा है कि आवश्यक सेवाओं या लाभ को आधार के लिए मना नहीं किया जा सकता है। 

यूआईडीएआई ने उन खबरों पर गंभीरता से संज्ञान लिया है जिसमें आधार कार्ड नहीं होने पर मेडिकल सुविधा या अस्पताल में भर्ती करने से मना करने की बात सामने आई हैं। 

RELATED

इसमें कहा गया है कि ऐसे दावों के पीछे के सही कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए संबंधित एजेंसियां जांच कर रही हैं और यदि कोई मना करने की घटना हुई है तो इस पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
uidai aadhaar medical school admission ration card

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Lucknow is ready for musical night of Movie Aiyaary in association with Amar Ujala
Bollywood

'अवध में अय्यारी' के लिए तैयार है लखनऊ, म्यूजिकल नाइट में फिल्मी कलाकार बांधेंगे समां

10 फरवरी 2018

Ssharad Malhotra girlfriend Pooja Bisht may Debut with Rajneesh Duggal in horror film
Television

मौनी रॉय के बाद एक और टीवी एक्ट्रेस चलीं बॉलीवुड, मिला ये खास रोल

10 फरवरी 2018

Deepika padukone did not get any time to celebrate the success of padmaavat
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने नहीं मनाया 'पद्मावत' की सफलता का जश्न, जानिए कारण

10 फरवरी 2018

shahrukh khan says he does not go in search of films, they come to him
Bollywood

शाहरुख का फिल्मी करियर पर बड़ा बयान, कहा-मैं फिल्मों के पास नहीं जाता, फिल्में मेरे पास आती हैं

10 फरवरी 2018

Television actress Akanksha Puri wishes to have partner like Lord Shiva
Television

टीवी की 'पार्वती' को चाहिए ऐसा पति, भगवान शिव की तपस्या से मनोकामना होगी पूरी

10 फरवरी 2018

Prachi Desai shared her new look photo on social media
Bollywood

प्राची देसाई ने नए लुक में शेयर की फोटो, देखकर आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

10 फरवरी 2018

gully boy first official picture ranveer singh and alia bhatt
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन पर आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह क्यों हैं उदास, दिल टूटा है या वजह कुछ और..

10 फरवरी 2018

commando actor Vidyut Jammwal Gets INJURED While Shooting For Junglee
Bollywood

स्टंट करते हुए विद्युत जामवल के सिर पर लगी चोट, खून से लथपथ फोटो आई सामने

10 फरवरी 2018

Ruslaan Mumtaz celebrates wife birthday in a romantic style shared bathtub picture
Television

टीवी के इस एक्टर ने खास अंदाज में मनाया पत्नी का बर्थडे, बाथटब में खिंचवाई फोटो

10 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh follows hollywood star johnny depp, wants to be like him
Bollywood

इस हॉलीवुड स्टार के नक्शेकदम पर चल रहे हैं रणवीर सिंह, खुद किया खुलासा

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Government raises objection to allegations of discrimination in recruitment of women in Indian Army
India News

Indian Army में महिलाओं की भर्ती में भेदभाव के आरोपों पर केंद्र ने जताई आपत्ति

आर्मी की इंजीनियरिंग और एजूकेशन कोर में महिला कर्मियों की भर्ती प्रक्रिया के संबंध में संस्थागत रूप से भेदभाव करने का आरोप लगाया गया है।

11 फरवरी 2018

Approval for running cold storage in TTZ for potato storage
India News

आलू भंडारण के लिए टीटीजेड में कोल्ड स्टोरेज को चलाने की मिली मंजूरी

11 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan targets Indian soldiers from US missiles, complains to America
India News

पाकिस्तान यूएस निर्मित मिसाइलों से भारतीय सैनिकों को बना रहा निशाना, अमेरिका से शिकायत

11 फरवरी 2018

10 lakhs student in UttarPradesh refused to take exams
India News

10 लाख छात्रों के परीक्षा छोड़ने के बाद बोले योगी- परीक्षाओं को कम जटिल बनाने की दिशा में करेंगे काम

10 फरवरी 2018

PM Narendra Modi met The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
India News

UAE पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, क्राउंन प्रिंस ने किया गर्मजोशी से स्वागत

10 फरवरी 2018

Subramanian Swamy's claim- Ram temple will be started by October
India News

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का दावा- अक्टूबर तक राम मंदिर बनना हो जाएगा शुरू

11 फरवरी 2018

Jammu and Kashmir: modi government sanctioned Rs 1,487 crore to the Army bases
India News

आतंकी हमले के बाद जागी सरकार, सैन्य ठिकानों की सुरक्षा के लिए 1487 करोड़ की मंजूरी 

10 फरवरी 2018

honey trapped Group Captain Arun Marwah was posted in sensitive Defence Unit
India News

महिला ने पोस्ट और रैंक पर उठाए सवाल तो कैप्टन ने लीक किए दस्तावेज

10 फरवरी 2018

Goa minister said, north Indian tourists visiting the state were scum of the earth
India News

गोवा के मंत्री ने उत्तर भारत से आने वाले पर्यटकों को कहा- 'धरती पर गंदगी'

10 फरवरी 2018

BJP rejects TDP allegations of ignoring Andhra Pradesh
India News

आंध्र की अनदेखी के आरोपों को भाजपा ने किया खारिज, टीडीपी पर बोला सियासी हमला

10 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

सुंजुवान में आतंकियों से लोहा ले रहे जवानों की स्थानीय लोगों ने ऐसे की मदद

जम्मू के सुंजुवान में आर्मी कैम्प पर हुए हमले में आतंकियों से लोहा ले रहे जवानों की मदद के लिए स्थानीय लोग आगे आए और उनके लिए खाने-नाश्ते का इंतजाम किया।

11 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi seized Rafale contract from HAL and gave it to a France company, alleges Rahul Gandhi 1:05

राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री पर लगाए ये बड़े आरोप

10 फरवरी 2018

Piyush Goyal takes jibe at Rahul's temple visit 0:30

पीयूष गोयल ने राहुल के कर्नाटक दौरे को बताया ‘धार्मिक पर्यटन’

10 फरवरी 2018

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI REACHED RAMALLAH PALESTINE CITY JORDAN ROYAL AIR AND ISRAEL CHOPPER 3:33

देखिए, रामल्ला पहुंचे पीएम मोदी के हेलिकॉप्टर से आया अद्भुत वीडियो

10 फरवरी 2018

GIRLS POSE WITH BEER AFTER AWKWARD COMMENT OF GOA CM MANOHAR PARRIKAR ON LADIES WHO DRINK BEER 1:20

बीयर पीनेवाली लड़कियों पर पूर्व रक्षा मंत्री का कमेंट, अब हो रहे हैं ट्रोल

10 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

UIDAI Said, Aadhaar Smart Card is not usable
India News

प्लास्टिक कार्ड या लैमिनेटेड आधार का इस्तेमाल खतरनाक

6 फरवरी 2018

Ravi Shankar Prasad said, Aadhaar data safe, Not Being Sold
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद बोले- आधार डाटा सुरक्षित, बेचने की बात गलत

3 फरवरी 2018

Face will also prove the authenticity of Adhar Card
India News

चेहरे से भी साबित होगी आधार की प्रामाणिकता

16 जनवरी 2018

Verification Starts on 1st june for Aadhaar secrecy
Business

Virtual ID से रिप्लेस होगा 12 अंकों का Aadhaar नंबर, पहचान हो जाएगी सेफ

11 जनवरी 2018

UIDAI new plan to to further strengthen privacy and security of Aadhaar number holders
Business Diary

अब नहीं रहेगा आधार डाटा चोरी का डर, सुरक्षा पुख्ता करने के लिए UIDAI का नया प्लान

10 जनवरी 2018

14 million pan card link to aadhar card : UIDAI
India News

अब तक 14 करोड़ पैन कार्ड आधार से हुए लिंक : यूआईडीएआई 

18 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.