यूएई के वीजा के लिए नहीं लेना होगा अच्छे आचरण का प्रमाणपत्र

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 06:36 AM IST
कामकाजी वीजा पर यूएई जाने वाले किसी भी भारतीय को अच्छे आचरण का प्रमाणपत्र नहीं देना होगा। वर्तमान में वीजा के लिए करीबी पुलिस स्टेशन से यह प्रमाणपत्र लेना जरूरी होता है, जिसमें दिखाया जाता है कि वीजा आवेदक का कोई आपराधिक रिकार्ड नहीं है या वह किसी मामले में आरोपी नहीं है। यूएई ने अगले आदेश तक के लिए वीजा के लिए अच्छे आचरण के प्रमाणपत्र की आवश्यकता को निलंबित कर दिया है। दावा है कि इस आदेश से यूएई जाने वाले हजारों भारतीयों को फायदा होगा। 
यूएई के मानव संसाधन और अमीरात मंत्रालय ने रविवार को घोषणा की कि यह बदलाव एक अप्रैल से लागू होगा। इस साल चार फरवरी को यह प्रमाणपत्र जिसे पुलिस क्लियरेंस सर्टिफिकेट के नाम से भी जाना जाता है, आवश्यक बनाया गया था। नई दिल्ली स्थित यूएई वीजा केंद्र के निदेशक रेहब अली अल-मंसूरी ने कहा, यूएई कांसुलर सेक्शन के सभी अधिकृत एजेंट को सूचित कर दिया गया है कि वीजा प्रक्रिया के लिए अब यह प्रमाणपत्र आवश्यक नहीं है। यूईए दूतावास के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक यह आदेश भारत और पाकिस्तान समेत सार्क के कुछ देशों पर लागू होगा। यूएई के तीन वीजा सेंटर दिल्ली, मुंबई और तिरुवनंतपुरम में हैं। पिछले साल 16 लाख भारतीयों ने यूएई की यात्रा की थी। यूएई में 26 लाख से ज्यादा भारतीय रहते हैं। 

