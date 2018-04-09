शहर चुनें

भाजपा सांसद ने कहा- चंदा कोचर ने पब्लिक का पैसा लूटा, किसी ने नहीं सुनी मेरी बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 11:45 AM IST
उदित राज
उदित राज
भाजपा सांसद उदित राज ने आईसीआईसीआई की सीईओ चंदा कोचर पर लोगों का पैसा लूटने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि साल 2012 में मैंने सीबीआई को पत्र लिखा था कि आईसीआईसीआई लॉम्बार्ड लोगों का पैसा लूट रही है। राजीव गांधी शिल्पी स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के पैसों को आईसीआईसीआई बैंक में ट्रांसफर किया गया। राजस्थान के 13,000 लाभार्थी फर्जी थे और गंगानगर में मौसम आधारित फसल बीमा के 2200 लाभार्थी फर्जी थे।
उदित ने कहा कि उन्होंने इस मामले को साल 2013 और 14 में संसद में भी उठाया था। उन्होंने कहा- मैंनें साल 2013-14 में इस मुद्दे को संसद में उठाया था। असम और बंगाल में उन्होंने बहुत बड़ी मात्रा में पैसा गबन किया है। यह सब चंदा कोचर की अगुवाई में हुआ था। अभी तक कोई कार्रवाही नहीं की गई है।

चंदा कोचर पर आरोप लगाने से पहले उदित राज ने दलितों का मुद्दा उठाया था। उन्होंने रविवार को एक बार फिर कहा था कि दो अप्रैल के भारत बंद के दौरान भड़की हिंसा के बाद से दलित समुदाय के लोगों पर अत्याचार किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने आगे कहा था कि वह पार्टी और सरकार से यह अपील करते हैं कि वह इस मामले पर फौरन कार्रवाई करें। 

उदित ने कहा कि वह ऐसे दलित नेताओं में से नहीं हैं जोकि अपनों के ऊपर हो रहे अत्याचार पर भी शांत रहें। जो लोग सही समय पर पार्टी से कार्रवाई करने के बारे में नहीं कह रहे हैं वो स्वार्थी हैं। 2.5 साल पहले मैंने कहा था कि दलित नाराज हो रहे हैं। 
 

