कांग्रेस से नजदीकी के बीच उद्धव को सावरकर के पोते ने याद दिलाया हिंदुत्व का मुद्दा 

Ranjeet, Veer Savarkar's grandson, on Shiv Sena joining hands with NCP-Congress: As far as I know Uddhav ji, he won't ever leave his Hindutva ideology&back off from demand of Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar for power. I'm confident,Shiv Sena will change Congress' stance on Hindutva pic.twitter.com/XYeCGjE8Vc