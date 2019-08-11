शहर चुनें

Two dead and one injured in a fire that broke out in Aurobindo Pharma factory in Srikakulam

आंध्र प्रदेश: फार्मा फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग, दो लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीकाकुलम Updated Sun, 11 Aug 2019 04:10 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीकाकुलम के पिडीभीमवारम गांव में अरबिंदो फार्मा फैक्ट्री में आग लगने से दो की मौत हो गई जबकि एक अन्य घायल हो गया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस राहत और बचाव के कार्य में लगी है। फिलहाल आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है। 
srikakulam fire andhra pradesh fire srikakulam news pydibhimavaram village fire
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

