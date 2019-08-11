आंध्र प्रदेश: फार्मा फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग, दो लोगों की मौत

Andhra Pradesh: Two dead and one injured in a fire that broke out in Aurobindo Pharma factory in Pydibhimavaram village of Srikakulam. Police at spot, investigation underway.— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019
आयकर विभाग (आईटी) की टीम ने तमिलनाडु, आंध्रप्रदेश और गोवा में 55 से अधिक स्थानों पर छापेमारी की है। इस जांच में अभी तक 700 करोड़ रुपये की अघोषित आय का पता चला है। जिसका कर भुगतान के दौरान खुलासा नहीं किया गया था।
11 अगस्त 2019