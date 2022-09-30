Two Buses Catch Fire: ठाणे शहर में दो बसों में लगी आग, किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं

ठाणे शहर में शुक्रवार को दो बसों में आग लग गई। गनीमत रही कि हादसे में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ। मामला वागले एस्टेट के सीपी तलाओ इलाके का है। यहां शुक्रवार शाम एक खड़ी बस में आग लग गई, हालांकि किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है।
#WATCH | Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Vasai-Virar Corporation bus in Nalasopara; all 16 passengers who were onboard are safe pic.twitter.com/KSjHGIP4sy— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.