मुंबई के जोगेश्वरी-विक्रोली लिंक रोड पर ट्रक में लगी आग, किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 06 Oct 2020 02:45 AM IST
जोगेश्वरी-विक्रोली लिंक रोड पर ट्रक में आग
जोगेश्वरी-विक्रोली लिंक रोड पर ट्रक में आग - फोटो : twitter

ख़बर सुनें

मुंबई के जोगेश्वरी-विक्रोली लिंक रोड पर पवई में रामबाग फ्लाईओवर पर चलते हुए अचानक एक ट्रक में आग लग गई। इस हादसे में किसी व्यक्ति के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है। मौके पर ट्रक में लगी आग पर काबू पाने के लिए फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम को सूचना दी गई। ट्रक में आग लगते ही ड्राइवर ने अपनी जान बचाई। फिलहाल मुंबई पुलिस हादसे की जांच कर रही है।

india news maharashtra jogeshwari-vikhroli link road rambagh flyover no casualty fire in truck fire brigade accident on link road in mumbai

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

