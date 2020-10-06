मुंबई के जोगेश्वरी-विक्रोली लिंक रोड पर ट्रक में लगी आग, किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं

मुंबई के जोगेश्वरी-विक्रोली लिंक रोड पर पवई में रामबाग फ्लाईओवर पर चलते हुए अचानक एक ट्रक में आग लग गई। इस हादसे में किसी व्यक्ति के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है। मौके पर ट्रक में लगी आग पर काबू पाने के लिए फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम को सूचना दी गई। ट्रक में आग लगते ही ड्राइवर ने अपनी जान बचाई। फिलहाल मुंबई पुलिस हादसे की जांच कर रही है।

Maharashtra: A truck catches fire at Rambagh Flyover at Powai on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road in Mumbai; no casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/Af1a3Y3XDf