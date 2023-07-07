Tripura MLAs Suspended: त्रिपुरा विधानसभा में हंगामा, कार्यवाही में बाधा पहुंचाने के लिए पांच विधायक निलंबित

#WATCH | Agartala | A ruckus broke out between the MLAs of BJP & Tipra MOTHA party during Tripura Assembly session today. pic.twitter.com/hdEBpOoEXD

क्या है मामला?

दरअसल, आज विधानसभा सत्र के दौरान भाजपा और टिपरा मोथा पार्टी के विधायकों के बीच बहस हो गई। विपक्षी दल के नेता अनिमेष देबबर्मा ने त्रिपुरा बागबासा विधानसभा के भाजपा विधायक जादव लक नाथ द्वारा पोर्न फिल्म देखने के मुद्दे पर सवाल किया। सदन के अध्यक्ष ने कुछ अन्य महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों के बाद उनसे बात करने की बात कही, लेकिन विपक्षी दलों के विधायकों ने हंगामा और नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी। इसके बाद स्पीकर ने सदन से पांच विधायकों को निलंबित कर दिया।



वीडियो में क्या?

सोशल मीडिया पर मामले से जुड़ा वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें विधायक आपस में भिड़ते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। वीडियो में यह भी देखा जा सकता है कि कुछ नेता स्पीकर की ओर कागज भी फेंक रहे हैं। विधायकों को समझाने की कोशिश भी की जा रही है, लेकिन मामला शांत नहीं हो रहा।

