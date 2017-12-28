This is a victory for Muslim women. They have fought for this for long. This will act as a deterrence: Noorjahan, #TripleTalaq victim on Triple Talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/IduD6ZQTGh— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2017
Women in Varanasi celebrate after #TripleTalaqBill was passed in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/uHl7E3TwUy— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2017
There should be a 10 year punishment for those who give instant #TripleTalaq: Wasim Rizvi, Shia Waqf Board (file pic) pic.twitter.com/GqGH26APLu— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2017
I congratulate PM Shri @narendramodi and the entire government for successfully passing the Triple Talaq Bill - The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, in Loksabha and bringing the practice of Triple Talaq within the ambit of criminal offence.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 28, 2017
This bill is a historic step towards ensuring dignity for Muslim women. I thank all fellow Parliamentarians who have supported this bill, which will bring a new era of hope and respect in the lives of Muslim women.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 28, 2017
Our party will take further steps in Rajya Sabha, will discuss with RS members, will find out a way to reduce the suspicion created by the government: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress on #TripleTalaqBill passed in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/AngL3KidsN— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2017
