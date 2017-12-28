This is a victory for Muslim women. They have fought for this for long. This will act as a deterrence: Noorjahan, #TripleTalaq victim on Triple Talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/IduD6ZQTGh — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2017

Women in Varanasi celebrate after #TripleTalaqBill was passed in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/uHl7E3TwUy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2017

There should be a 10 year punishment for those who give instant #TripleTalaq: Wasim Rizvi, Shia Waqf Board (file pic) pic.twitter.com/GqGH26APLu — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2017

I congratulate PM Shri @narendramodi and the entire government for successfully passing the Triple Talaq Bill - The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, in Loksabha and bringing the practice of Triple Talaq within the ambit of criminal offence. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 28, 2017

This bill is a historic step towards ensuring dignity for Muslim women. I thank all fellow Parliamentarians who have supported this bill, which will bring a new era of hope and respect in the lives of Muslim women. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 28, 2017

Our party will take further steps in Rajya Sabha, will discuss with RS members, will find out a way to reduce the suspicion created by the government: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress on #TripleTalaqBill passed in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/AngL3KidsN — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2017

गौरतलब है कि हाल ही में कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के बैन के बाद भी 100 से ज्यादा तीन तलाक के मामले सामने आए हैं। हालांकि तमाम नोंक-झोंक के बाद आज यह बिल लोकसभा में पास हो ही गया। जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर तमाम मुस्लिम महिलाएं खुश होकर अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रही हैं। इसके साथ ही मुस्लिम महिलाएं जश्न मना रहे हैं।पढ़ेंः-आइए आपको बताते हैं तीन तलाक पर बिल पास होने के बाद किसने क्या कहाः-लोकसभा में तीन तलाक पर बिल पास होने के बाद नूरजहां नाम की इस पीड़िता ने कहा कि मुस्लिम महिलाओं के लिए यह ऐतिहासिक है। बहुत दिनों से इस पर लड़ाई चल रही थी।लोकसभा में तीन तलाक पर बिल पास होते ही बनारस में मुस्लिम महिलाएं जश्न मना रही हैं।वहीं, शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के वसीम रिजवी ने कहा कि जो एक साथ तीन बार तलाक बोलकर तलाक दे रहे हैं उनको 10 साल की सजा होनी चाहिए।बिल पास होने के बाद भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि मैं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और उनकी सरकार को तीन तलाक पर बिल पास करने के लिए धन्यवाद देता हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि मुस्लिम महिलाओं के लिए यह एक ऐतिहासिक स्टेप है। मैं लोकसभा में बैठे सभी सांसदों को धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं जो इस बिल को पास कराने में सपोर्ट किया।तीन तलाक पर बिल पास होने के बाद मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा कि हमारी पार्टी राज्यसभा में आगे की कदम उठाएगी और सरकार द्वारा पैदा किए गए संशयों को कम करने की कोशिश करेगी। यह एक प्रोग्रेसिव बिल है, सभी पार्टियां इसका समर्थन करती हैं लेकिन हम कुछ संसोधन चाहते हैं इसलिए हमारी यह मांग थी कि इसे स्टैंडिंग कमिटी को सौंपा जाए लेकिन वह बिल को पास करने के लिए हड़बड़ी में थे।बता दें कि चर्चा के दौरान केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद और असदुद्दीन ओवैसी के बीच जमकर सवाल जवाब का दौर चला। रविशंकर प्रसाद ने सरकार का पक्ष रखते हुए कहा कि 'कांग्रेस और अन्य पार्टियां की ये किंतु- परंतु समझ से परे हैं। महिलाएं हैं पीड़ित हैं तो हम इसे वोट के चश्में से नहीं देख रहे हैं। हम सियासत से नहीं इंसानियत के चश्में से तीन तलाक कानून को देख रहे हैं। मुस्लिम महिलाओं के इंसाफ के लिए है ये बिल, तीन तलाक पर कांग्रेस के रुख से हैरानी हुई है। यह बिल सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद लाया जा रहा है।'