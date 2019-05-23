सोशल मीडिया पर भी छाए मोदी, ट्रेंड कर रहे ये मोदी हैशटैग

विज्ञापन

The results which are swinging to one side by a huge margin speaks volumes of Shri @narendramodi ji's vision, reforms rolled out and effective implementation to ensure 'Sabka Saath 'Sabka Vikas'. #ElectionResults2019 #Verdict2019 #ModiAaRahaHai — Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 23, 2019

#ElectionResults2019#ModiAaGaya |

So true..Amit Shah the greatest game changer in Indian political history. pic.twitter.com/aRsrv9g1wL — Bengoli Dada (@bleachsunny) May 23, 2019

And our BahuBali is back with a magnificent victory!



It's a victory of India and Indians! Jai Hind🇮🇳#ModiAaGaya #VijayiBharat pic.twitter.com/jU00AavRPT — Chowkidar Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) May 23, 2019

Prakash Raj loses both his deposit and leftover respect.🤣😂



All the Tukde Tukde gang dogs are electoral loses.🙏🚩#ElecctionResults2019 #ModiAaGaya #Verdict2019WithNews18 — Chowkidar Upasana Singh (@upasanatigress) May 23, 2019

#ModiSweep Thanks to voters of Kerala & Tamilnadu for atleast saving lungi of congress. pic.twitter.com/Z2gnrX4mwA — Sanjay Jahagirdar (@Sanjayj2012) May 23, 2019

There are 188 constituencies in which BJP & Cong went head to head (top 2 finishers) in 2019. The BJP won 174 of them for a strike rate of 93% against Cong. In 2014, the BJP's strike rate here was 86%. 2014 wasn't a black swan but a harbinger.#ModiSweep #ElectionResults2019 — Gyan Agnihotri (@Gyan4nation) May 23, 2019

While the BJP does seem to have hit a chord with the young minds of this country, there’s quite a lot that needs to be worked upon. Here's what millennials want from #BJP in the next term @livemint @monikahalan @deeptibhaskaran https://t.co/5xy1byeuUu #ModiAaGaya #ModiSweep — Disha Sanghvi (@DishaRSanghvi) May 23, 2019

To all the politicians who were united by their hate against @narendramodi. A humble request to you all - please spend less time hating #Modi and more time loving #Bharat🇮🇳. India needs a sensible opposition for a healthy democracy. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #ElectionResults2019 #ModiPhirSe pic.twitter.com/KWthkLltIH — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 23, 2019

#ModiPhirse

Youngest fan of Modi ji pic.twitter.com/vzlzQzH0ZQ — chowkidar Shailesh jain (@SsaileshJain) May 23, 2019

Thankful that people of Begusarai realise the reality of the Tukde Tukde Gang and gave a ‘tight democratic slap’ to this bunch! #Begusarai #ModiPhirSe #JeetegaToModiHi #AayaTohModiHi — Chowkidar Katyayini Sharma (@katyayini_s) May 23, 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव के नतीजे लगभग करीब हैं एनडीए बहुमत हासिल करने की ओर आगे बढ़ रही है। हालांकि, विपक्ष ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को घेरने में कोई कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ी थी फिर भी मोदी इस चुनाव में शानदार जीत के साथ फिर से वापस आए हैं। एनडीए की शानदार बढ़ते के बाद पूरा सोशल मीडिया मोदीमय हो चुका है। सोशल मीडिया पर सिर्फ मोदी ही ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं।आइए जानते हैं वो मोदी ट्रेंड जो सोशल मीडिया में चर्चा का विषय बने हुए हैं-