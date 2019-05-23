सोशल मीडिया पर भी छाए मोदी, ट्रेंड कर रहे ये मोदी हैशटैग

The Mother of Our Prime Minister @NarendraModi 🙏 A true blessing... 😇 #ModiAaRahaHai #Namo_Again pic.twitter.com/nQYMUOamLa— Amit Panchal (@AmitHPanchal) May 23, 2019
The results which are swinging to one side by a huge margin speaks volumes of Shri @narendramodi ji's vision, reforms rolled out and effective implementation to ensure 'Sabka Saath 'Sabka Vikas'. #ElectionResults2019 #Verdict2019 #ModiAaRahaHai— Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 23, 2019
This Is The Truth ✅!#ModiAaRahaHai #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/NbP6yZthh1— Tarun Jain (@tarunj096) May 23, 2019
Amit Shah right now .. 😂😂#ElectionResults2019 #ModiAaRahaHai pic.twitter.com/CgEazkOPVD— Kejriwal Jong Un (@LagbhagSecular) May 23, 2019
Only Indian who scored two times 300 🤣🤣#ModiAaRahaHai#ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/UMtWB09EYF— Chowkidar Sanchit Sahu 🇮🇳 (@SanchitSahu10) May 23, 2019
#ElectionResults2019#ModiAaGaya |— Bengoli Dada (@bleachsunny) May 23, 2019
So true..Amit Shah the greatest game changer in Indian political history. pic.twitter.com/aRsrv9g1wL
And our BahuBali is back with a magnificent victory!— Chowkidar Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) May 23, 2019
It's a victory of India and Indians! Jai Hind🇮🇳#ModiAaGaya #VijayiBharat pic.twitter.com/jU00AavRPT
Prakash Raj loses both his deposit and leftover respect.🤣😂— Chowkidar Upasana Singh (@upasanatigress) May 23, 2019
All the Tukde Tukde gang dogs are electoral loses.🙏🚩#ElecctionResults2019 #ModiAaGaya #Verdict2019WithNews18
Say good bye to Maha Thug Bandhan!#VijayiBharat #ModiAaGaya pic.twitter.com/RznlglZXMn— Chowkidar Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) May 23, 2019
The Monk who sold Opposition's Ferrari.#Electionresult2019 #ModiAaRahaHai #ModiAaGaya pic.twitter.com/DJHaKNp7LV— God's Perfect Idiot 🇮🇳 (@OhNoParth) May 23, 2019
#ModiSweep Thanks to voters of Kerala & Tamilnadu for atleast saving lungi of congress. pic.twitter.com/Z2gnrX4mwA— Sanjay Jahagirdar (@Sanjayj2012) May 23, 2019
#ModiAaGaya #VijayiBharat#ModiSweep— Chowkidar Teamodi (@Pappu4201) May 23, 2019
Trucks are heading towards opposition party offices, and homes 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RGzy79vRj9
There are 188 constituencies in which BJP & Cong went head to head (top 2 finishers) in 2019. The BJP won 174 of them for a strike rate of 93% against Cong. In 2014, the BJP's strike rate here was 86%. 2014 wasn't a black swan but a harbinger.#ModiSweep #ElectionResults2019— Gyan Agnihotri (@Gyan4nation) May 23, 2019
While the BJP does seem to have hit a chord with the young minds of this country, there’s quite a lot that needs to be worked upon. Here's what millennials want from #BJP in the next term @livemint @monikahalan @deeptibhaskaran https://t.co/5xy1byeuUu #ModiAaGaya #ModiSweep— Disha Sanghvi (@DishaRSanghvi) May 23, 2019
Congratulations shree @narendramodi ji for you're spectacular wining. #BJP #AayegaTohModiHi #ModiSweep pic.twitter.com/ZPe7IMkzzb— Ankit G. Dange 🇮🇳 (@ankit_dange) May 23, 2019
To all the politicians who were united by their hate against @narendramodi. A humble request to you all - please spend less time hating #Modi and more time loving #Bharat🇮🇳. India needs a sensible opposition for a healthy democracy. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #ElectionResults2019 #ModiPhirSe pic.twitter.com/KWthkLltIH— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 23, 2019
#ModiPhirse— chowkidar Shailesh jain (@SsaileshJain) May 23, 2019
Youngest fan of Modi ji pic.twitter.com/vzlzQzH0ZQ
Thankful that people of Begusarai realise the reality of the Tukde Tukde Gang and gave a ‘tight democratic slap’ to this bunch! #Begusarai #ModiPhirSe #JeetegaToModiHi #AayaTohModiHi— Chowkidar Katyayini Sharma (@katyayini_s) May 23, 2019
Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory🇮🇳🇮🇳 #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai #modiphirse— Puru Kapoor (@kapoor_puru) May 23, 2019
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.
रुझानों में मिल रही करारी हार के बाद कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर रहे हैं। राहुल ने कहा कि कांग्रेस नेता जो जीते हैं या हारे हैं, उनसे कहना चाहता हूं कि डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। विश्वास खोने की जरूरत नहीं है।
23 मई 2019