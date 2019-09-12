शहर चुनें

Train accident in Democratic Republic of Congo, many died

दक्षिण-पूर्वी कांगो में ट्रेन के पटरी से उतरने से भीषण हादसा, 50 लोगों की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 06:56 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स
ख़बर सुनें
दक्षिण-पूर्वी कांगो लोकतांत्रिक गणराज्य में गुरुवार को एक ट्रेन पटरी से उतर गई। इस भीषण हादसे के चलते 50 लोगों की मौत हो गई। मानवीय कार्यों के मंत्री स्टीव एमबिकयी ने एक ट्वीट में इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने लिखा, 'एक और हादसा! मयीबारिदी के पास तंगानयिका (प्रांत) में सुबह तीन बजे एक ट्रेन पटरी से उतरी। अनुमानित आंकड़ा 50 की मौत और कई अन्य घायल।'
democratic republic of congo d r congo train accident congo
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

सोनिया गांधी और डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह
India News

मंदी पर मनमोहन ने केंद्र को घेरा, कहा- खतरनाक बात है कि सरकार को इसका अहसास नहीं है

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह ने अर्थव्यवस्था में सुस्ती को लेकर गुरुवार को चिंता जताते हुए कहा कि खतरनाक बात है कि नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार को आर्थिक मंदी के बारे में अहसास नहीं है।

12 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

रिश्वत की पेशकश करने वाले गृह मंत्रालय के अधिकारी को सीबीआई ने हिरासत में लिया

12 सितंबर 2019

बिपिन रावत
India News

आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत का पाकिस्तान को कड़ा संदेश, PoK पर एक्शन के लिए कभी भी तैयार

12 सितंबर 2019

गणेश विसर्जन
India News

'गणपति बप्पा मोरया, अगले बरस तू जल्दी आ', गणेश विसर्जन की शानदार तस्वीरें

12 सितंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी
India News

सोशल मीडिया पर सक्रिय रहना पर्याप्त नहीं, सड़क पर उतरें कांग्रेस के लोग: सोनिया

12 सितंबर 2019

संजय राउत-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा ने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए शिवसेना को 106 सीटों की पेशकश की!

12 सितंबर 2019

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
India News

विदेश मंत्रालय की पाक को नसीहत, झूठ को बार-बार दोहराने से वह सच नहीं बन जाता

12 सितंबर 2019

लद्दाख में भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
India News

लद्दाख में भारत और चीन के सैनिकों के बीच जारी गतिरोध खत्म: सूत्र

12 सितंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी का एनआरसी के खिलाफ विरोध मार्च
India News

भाजपा ने एनआरसी के नाम पर बंगाल में एक भी व्यक्ति को छुआ, तो सबक सिखा देंगे: ममता बनर्जी

12 सितंबर 2019

manmohan singh
India News

'अत्यंत गंभीर आर्थिक मंदी' से उबरने के लिए मनमोहन सिंह के सुझाए 5 उपाय

12 सितंबर 2019

