Home ›   India News ›   Total 1.39 kg gold valued at Rs 72.51 lakhs extracted and seized  at Chennai International Airport

चेन्नई एयरपोर्ट पर पकड़ा गया तस्कर, दुबई से ला रहा था 72.51 लाख रुपये का सोना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Thu, 01 Oct 2020 08:18 PM IST
72.51 लाख रुपये का सोना जब्त
72.51 लाख रुपये का सोना जब्त - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
चेन्नई अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर सीमा शुल्क विभाग के अधिकारियों ने 72.51 लाख रुपये का सोना जब्त किया। अधिकारियों ने दुबई से आ रहे सात लोगों को निकास गेट पर पकड़ा। ये सभी लोग बुधवार को दुबई से चेन्नई आ रहे थे। अधिकारियों ने इनके पास से सोने के पेस्ट वाले नौ बंडल बरामद किए। इसके साथ ही उसके पास 1.39 किलोग्राम सोना भी था, जिसकी कीमत 72.51 रुपये बताई जा रही है।  
india news national chennai international airport 1.39 kg gold valued 72.51 lakhs extracted and seized

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

