चेन्नई एयरपोर्ट पर पकड़ा गया तस्कर, दुबई से ला रहा था 72.51 लाख रुपये का सोना

Tamil Nadu: 7 passengers who arrived at Chennai International Airport from Dubai yesterday were intercepted at exit gate by Customs. 9 bundles containing gold paste concealed in rectum were recovered. Total 1.39 kg gold valued at Rs 72.51 lakhs extracted&seized under Customs Act. pic.twitter.com/eU09RVeqYR— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.