शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   TMC will protest against the NRC on 11th November: Mamata Banerjee

तृणमूल कांग्रेस 11 नवंबर को एनआरसी के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी: ममता बनर्जी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 07:21 PM IST
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Instagram
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी असम में लागू हुई राष्ट्रीय जनसंख्या रजिस्टर (एनआरसी) का डटकर विरोध कर रही हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि 11 नवंबर को तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) एनआरसी लागू करने के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी। 
विज्ञापन
 



बता दें कि इससे पहले ममता ने अगले साल होने वाली जेईई मेन के लिए भाषा को लेकर विरोध किया था। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने जेईई में हिंदी व अंग्रेजी के साथ गुजराती भाषा को भी रखा है। इसका ममता बनर्जी ने विरोध किया है।

उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा- मुझे गुजराती भाषा पसंद है, लेकिन अन्य क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं को नजरअंदाज क्यों किया गया। यदि जेईई मेन की परीक्षा गुजराती में हो रही है तो फिर बांग्ला समेत अन्य क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं में भी होनी चाहिए।
 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

ममता बनर्जी, अमित शाह
India News

ममता बनर्जी ने अमित शाह से की मुलाकात, असम में एनआरसी का मुद्दा उठाया

19 सितंबर 2019

Big prediction for election 2019
Tarot

चुनावी भविष्यवाणी 2019 : टैरो कार्ड से जानें किसके हाथ में होगा तुरुप का पत्ता और किसे मिलेगी सत्ता?

20 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कौन थे ईश्वर चंद्र विद्यासागर जिनकी मूर्ति भाजपा-तृणमूल कांग्रेस के दंगल में तोड़ी गई

15 मई 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
आसान नहीं होगी बीजेपी के लिए बंगाल की लड़ाई।
Blog

प.बंगाल चुनावः सियासी जमीन पर पैर जमाती भाजपा के सामने क्यों दांव पर है ममता की विरासत

24 अप्रैल 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र UPDATE: संजय राउत बोले- संविधान भाजपा की जागीर नहीं, सीएम हमारा ही होगा

7 नवंबर 2019

Health & Fitness

मछली खाने वालों को नहीं होती हैं ये बीमारियां, धरती पर सबसे सेहतमंद फूड है फिश

7 नवंबर 2019

Fish
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
fish
fish
Health & Fitness

मछली खाने वालों को नहीं होती हैं ये बीमारियां, धरती पर सबसे सेहतमंद फूड है फिश

7 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
mamta banerjee nrc
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र UPDATE: संजय राउत बोले- संविधान भाजपा की जागीर नहीं, सीएम हमारा ही होगा

7 नवंबर 2019

शुक्रवार, 08 नवंबर का राशिफल
Predictions

8 नवंबर राशिफल: एकादशी के दिन ये 6 राशियां होंगी मालामाल, बाकी राशियां भी जानें अपना हाल

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ketu transit in Scorpio 2020 know the effect
Predictions

Ketu Transit 2020: साल 2020 में केतु का राशि परिवर्तन, इन राशियों के लिए होगा हानिकारक

7 नवंबर 2019

अंडे
Health & Fitness

SPECIAL: ज्यादा अंडे खाने से हो जाती है मौत? अंडे सेहत के लिए अच्छे होते हैं या बुरे?

7 नवंबर 2019

harshali
Bollywood

चार साल में इतनी बदल गई 'बजरंगी भाईजान' की 'मुन्नी', इन पांच तस्वीरों में देखें बदला हुआ लुक

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha
Bollywood

अजय देवगन दिखाएंगे रामसे ब्रदर्स की अनसुनी कहानियां, फ्लॉप फिल्म के हिट सीन ने बदल दी थी किस्मत

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या विवाद
India News

सीजेआई तुरंत सुनवाई वाले मामलों से हटे, अयोध्या पर कल दे सकते हैं फैसला

7 नवंबर 2019

चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम
Cricket News

दो और भारतीय क्रिकेटर फिक्सिंग मामले में गिरफ्तार, धीमी बल्लेबाजी के मिले थे पैसे

7 नवंबर 2019

terence lewis
Television

टेरेंस लुईस ने बताया रियलिटी शोज का काला सच, सामने आई चैनल और कंटेस्टेंट की हकीकत

7 नवंबर 2019

मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

करतारपुर: भारत ने पूर्व पीएम के लिए मांगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा, पाकिस्तान ने किया खुली गाड़ी का इंतजाम

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भाजपा-शिवसेना
India News

शिवसेना-भाजपा गठबंधन का इतिहास: महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने की कवायद में फिर आई रिश्तों में खटास

शिवसेना-भाजपा गठबंधन शुरू से ही सुर्खियों में रही है। इस बात में कोई शक नहीं कि हर बार महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने को लेकर दोनों में ठनी है। यहां जानिए शिवसेना-भाजपा गठबंधन का पूरा इतिहास।

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
parali
India News

किसान नेता बोले, क्या दिल्ली में चुंबक खींच रही है पराली का धुआं? कमजोर किसान पर मढ़ रहे हैं दोष

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या विवाद
India News

तो क्या 12 नवंबर के बाद आएगा अयोध्या पर फैसला, इंतजार के पीछे ये हैं तीन कारण

7 नवंबर 2019

धरती पर अगर कहीं स्वर्ग है, तो यहीं है, यहीं है, यही हैं
India News

ऐसे बनी कश्मीर की पहचान 

7 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

स्पाइसजेट की टूटी खिड़की पर लगे टेप की फोटो हुई वायरल, लोगों ने जमकर ली क्लास

7 नवंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम मोदी का भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को दिवाली मिलन का न्योता, 9 नवंबर को आयोजन

7 नवंबर 2019

naxal
India News

मूल विचारधारा से दूर हटने लगे हैं नक्सली, अब निजी संपत्ति जुटाने में लगा टॉप कॉडर

7 नवंबर 2019

स्मॉग
India News

हवा में धुंध की चादर को क्यों कहते हैं स्मॉग और कहां से आया ये शब्द ?

7 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कोलंबो से आई महिलाओं ने निगल रखा था एक किलो से ज्यादा सोना, ऐसे हुआ हैरान करने वाला खुलासा

7 नवंबर 2019

गृह मंत्रालय
India News

अयोध्या मामलाः गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी की एडवाइजरी, सभी राज्यों को अलर्ट रहने के निर्देश

7 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

शिवसेना-भाजपा गठबंधन का इतिहास: महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने की कवायद में फिर आई रिश्तों में खटास

शिवसेना-भाजपा गठबंधन शुरू से ही सुर्खियों में रही है। इस बात में कोई शक नहीं कि हर बार महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने को लेकर दोनों में ठनी है। यहां जानिए शिवसेना-भाजपा गठबंधन का पूरा इतिहास।

7 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना 1:10

महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने दी भाजपा को सरकार बनाने की चुनौती

7 नवंबर 2019

स्मॉग 11:11

हवा में धुंध की चादर को क्यों कहते हैं स्मॉग और कहां से आया ये शब्द ?

7 नवंबर 2019

वाराणसी 1:37

प्रदूषण की चपेट में वाराणसी, भक्तों ने भगवान को पहनाए मास्क

7 नवंबर 2019

काबुल शेर खान 1:30

ज्यादा कद-काठी बनी काबुल के शेर खान के लिए मुसीबत, लेनी पड़ी पुलिस की मदद

7 नवंबर 2019

Related

संजय राउत द्वारा ट्वीट किया गया कार्टून
India News

कभी कविता तो कभी कार्टून, कुछ इस अंदाज में शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने किए भाजपा पर कटाक्ष 

7 नवंबर 2019

pollution in delhi ncr
India News

सांस संबंधी बीमारी के चलते दिल्ली में रोज 27 मौतें, हर परिवार इलाज पर खर्च कर रहा 1.16 लाख रुपये

7 नवंबर 2019

संसद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आज से 53 साल पहले संसद भवन के बाहर साधु-संतों पर चली थीं गोलियां, पढ़ें क्या था पूरा मामला

7 नवंबर 2019

नवजोत सिद्धू
India News

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू को पाक जाने की अनुमति मिली, केंद्र सरकार को लिखा था पत्र

7 नवंबर 2019

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर: पाक की पैंतरेबाजी पर विदेश मंत्रालय ने सुनाई खरी-खरी

7 नवंबर 2019

काबुल शेर खान
India News

ज्यादा कद-काठी बनी काबुल के शेर खान के लिए मुसीबत, लेनी पड़ी पुलिस की मदद

7 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited