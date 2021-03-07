मिथुन गुजरे जमाने के सिनेस्टार : सौगत राय का आरोप- भाजपा ने धमकाया इसलिए शामिल हो गए

अभिनेता मिथुन चक्रवर्ती के भाजपा में शामिल होने के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल में सत्तारूढ़ तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने पलटवार किया है। टीएमसी सांसद व वरिष्ठ नेता सौगत रॉय ने कहा- मिथुन चक्रवर्ती आज के सिने सितारा नहीं हैं। वे गुजरे जमाने के अभिनेता हैं। वह चार बार पार्टियां बदल चुके हैं। वह मूल रूप से नक्सली हैं। इसके बाद वे माकपा में गए और उसके बाद टीएमसी में आए। उन्हें राज्यसभा सदस्य बनाया गया।

Mithun Chakraborty is not a star of today. He is a star of yesteryears. He has changed parties four times. He was originally a Naxalite, then went to CPM, then he joined TMC & was made a Rajya Sabha MP: TMC MP Saugata Roy (1/2) https://t.co/KEY5R94sbS pic.twitter.com/UMDivXhnGE