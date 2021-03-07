मिथुन गुजरे जमाने के सिनेस्टार : सौगत राय का आरोप- भाजपा ने धमकाया इसलिए शामिल हो गए

Mithun Chakraborty is not a star of today. He is a star of yesteryears. He has changed parties four times. He was originally a Naxalite, then went to CPM, then he joined TMC & was made a Rajya Sabha MP: TMC MP Saugata Roy (1/2) https://t.co/KEY5R94sbS pic.twitter.com/UMDivXhnGE— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021
बता दें, ख्यात अभिनेता मिथुन चक्रवर्ती रविवार को कोलकाता के परेड ग्राउंड में आयोजित पीएम मोदी की रैली के मौके पर भाजपा में शामिल हो गए हैं। इसके बाद तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने उनकी आलोचना की।
BJP threatened him (actor Mithun Chakraborty) with cases by ED & he left Rajya Sabha & now he has joined BJP. He has no credibility, no respect, and no influence among the people: TMC MP Saugata Roy (2/2) pic.twitter.com/pp9Gi8xtb0— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021
