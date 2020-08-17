पश्चिम बंगाल: कोरोना संक्रमित टीएमसी विधायक समरेश दास का निधन

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Egra, Samaresh Das passed away today in Kolkata. He had co-morbidities and had tested positive for #COVID19.— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020
