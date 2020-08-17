शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   TMC MLA from Egra Samaresh Das who tested positive for COVID 19 dies says party sources

पश्चिम बंगाल: कोरोना संक्रमित टीएमसी विधायक समरेश दास का निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 17 Aug 2020 11:07 AM IST
breaking news amar ujala
breaking news amar ujala - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल की सत्ताधारी पार्टी तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) के कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित विधायक समरेश दास का सोमवार को निधन हो गया है। यह जानकारी पार्टी के सूत्रों ने दी। वे पहले से कुछ रोगों से ग्रस्त थे और उनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। उन्होंने सोमवार को कोलकाता में अंतिम सांस ली।
trinamool congress coronavirus positive tmc mla

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

