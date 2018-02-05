अपना शहर चुनें

नाबालिग के साथ तीन ने किया गैंगरेप, घटना की वीडियो भी बनाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 01:19 PM IST
three youth gang raped a minor girl in telengana and filmed the whole incident in phone
गैंगरेप
हैदराबाद में एक 14 साल की नाबालिग आदिवासी लड़की के साथ तीन लड़कों ने गैंगरेप किया है। आरोपियों ने घटना का वीडियो भी बनाया और पीड़िता को इसके बारे में कुछ नहीं बताने की हिदायत दी। डर के मारे लड़की ने इसके बारे में कुछ नहीं बोला लेकिन शनिवार को उसने अपने पैरेंट्स को मामले की जानकारी दी। जिसके बाद उन्होंने पुलिस में तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई।

उक्त मामला तीन महीने पहले की है जिसमें 14 साल की नाबालिग लड़की एक परिचित के साथ ऑटो रिक्शा में अदीलाबाद के चिन्ना राजूरा की तरफ जा रही थी। लड़की खेतों में काम करती है। आरोपी राजू ने अपने दो दोस्तों के साथ उसके साथ मारपीट की और उसे वहां से जबरन उठा ले गए। तीनों ने बारी-बारी से उसके साथ बलात्कार किया। इसी बीच एक लड़के ने पूरी घटना का वीडियो बना लिया।

पुलिस इंसपेक्टर सतीश कुमार ने कहा- आरोपियों ने पीड़िता को धमकी देते हुए कहा कि अगर उसने घटना के बारे में किसी को बताया तो उसे जान से मार दिया जाएगा। डर की वजह से पीड़िता ने इसके बारे में किसी को नहीं बताया। शनिवार को उसने घटना की जानकारी पैरेंट्स को दी जिसके बाद शिकायत दर्ज हुई। तीनों के खिलाफ भारतीय दण्ड सहिंता की धारा 376 (डी) और पॉस्को एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। लड़की को मेडिकल जांच के लिए भेज दिया गया है। तीनों को कस्टडी में लेकर जांच की जा रही है।
minor girl rape posco

