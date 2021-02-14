भारत-पाक सीमा से तीन तस्कर गिरफ्तार, दो श्रीगंगानगर के तो एक पंजाब का रहने वाला

Three smugglers arrested in connection with exchange of fire between BSF and smugglers at India-Pakistan border on the intervening night of 7-8 February. Two of them are residents of Sri Ganganagar and one is from Punjab: Sri Ganganagar SP Rajan Dushyant#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/b0y8GXUTzc— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021
