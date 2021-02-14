भारत-पाक सीमा से तीन तस्कर गिरफ्तार, दो श्रीगंगानगर के तो एक पंजाब का रहने वाला

राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर स्थित भारत-पाकिस्तान सीमा से तीन तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इन्हें 7-8 फरवरी की दरमियानी रात में सीमा पर गोलीबारी के सिलसिले में पकड़ा गया। श्रीगंगानगर के एसपी राजन दुष्यंत ने बताया कि इनमें से दो श्रीगंगानगर के रहने वाले हैं और एक पंजाब का। इनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। घटना वाले दिन बीएसफ के जवानों और तस्करों के बीच गोलीबारी हुई थी।

Three smugglers arrested in connection with exchange of fire between BSF and smugglers at India-Pakistan border on the intervening night of 7-8 February. Two of them are residents of Sri Ganganagar and one is from Punjab: Sri Ganganagar SP Rajan Dushyant#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/b0y8GXUTzc