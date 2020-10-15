शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Three people dead, one person missing near Daund in Pune district, due to overflowing of a canal

पुणेः भारी बारिश के चलते नहर में बह जाने से तीन लोगों की मौत, एक लापता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Thu, 15 Oct 2020 03:55 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

महाराष्ट्र में भारी बारिश होने की वजह से पुणे जिले के दौंड स्थित एक नहर में बह जाने से तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई वहीं एक के लापता होने की सूचना है। पुणे ग्रामीण पुलिस ने इसकी जानकारी दी।
india news national pune daund canal overflow heavy rain in pune

