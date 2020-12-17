शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Three families of hyderabad urge the Indian govt to rescue and repatriate their family members

हैदराबाद: ट्रैवल एजेंट के झांसे में आकर दुबई में फंसी महिलाएं, परिजनों ने भारत सरकार से मांगी मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Thu, 17 Dec 2020 03:56 PM IST
आपबीती सुनाती महिला
आपबीती सुनाती महिला - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना के हैदराबाद की रहने वाली कुछ महिलाएं ट्रैवल एजेंट के झांसे में आकर दुबई में फंस गई हैं। अब इनकी वापसी के लिए तीन परिवारों ने भारत सरकार से मदद की गुहार लगाई है।
इन परिवारों की एक महिला ने आपबीती सुनाते हुए कहा कि एक ट्रैवल एजेंट ब्यूटी पार्लर में नौकरी दिलाने के बहाने मेरी बहन को दुबई ले गया था। लेकिन वहां उसे घर में काम करने के लिए मजबूर किया जा रहा है और दर्दनाक तरीके से पिटाई की जा रही है, जिससे उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती करना पड़ा। 
 

 

