30,000 डॉक्टर्स सरकार के खिलाफ हल्ला बोलने को तैयार, आज AIIMS से इंडिया गेट तक होगा पैदल मार्च

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 05:56 AM IST
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में आज 30 हजार से ज्यादा डॉक्टर एकत्र हो चुके हैं। इनमें से आधे डॉक्टर आयुष हैं, जबकि आधे विभिन्न सरकारी अस्पतालों में सेवाएं दे रहे रेजीडेंट डॉक्टर हैं। मंगलवार यानी आज यह सभी नए चिकित्सीय कानून नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन (एनएमसी) के खिलाफ हल्ला बोलेंगे। इसके तहत आज एम्स के डॉक्टर देश के सबसे बड़े चिकित्सीय संस्थान से पैदल मार्च करते हुए इंडिया गेट पहुंचेंगे।

एम्स के डॉक्टर पैदल मार्च करते हुए इंडिया गेट तक पहुंचेंगे

वहीं, दोपहर एक बजे लेडी हार्डिंग मेडिकल कॉलेज से भी डॉक्टरों का एक दल पैदल मार्च करते हुए इंडिया गेट पहुंचेगा। इन सभी एलोपैथी डॉक्टरों ने एनएमसी को खामियों का पिटारा बताया है, जबकि सोमवार सुबह से रामलीला मैदान में डेरा जमाए बैठे आयुष डॉक्टरों ने केंद्र सरकार के नए कानून का स्वागत किया है। 

एलोपैथी डॉक्टरों ने एनएमसी को बताया खामियों का पिटारा

इसी गहमागहमी के बीच दिल्ली में डॉक्टरों की भीड़ जुट चुकी है। नए कानून को लेकर डॉक्टर आपस में एक दूसरे के खिलाफ तर्क वितर्क करते हुए एनएमसी की समीक्षा कर रहे हैं। लोकसभा में जल्द ही एनएमसी बिल पेश होने वाला है। 

आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों ने एनएमसी का किया समर्थन

एलोपैथी डॉक्टरों की मांग है कि इस बिल में संशोधन हो, जबकि आयुष डॉक्टर ऐसा नहीं चाहते। यही वजह है कि अगले कुछ दिन दिल्ली में अलग-अलग चिकित्सा पद्घति के डॉक्टरों के बीच गहमागहमी का माहौल देखने को मिल सकता है।

ये भी होंगे मौजूद

RELATED

एम्स और फेडरेशन ऑफ रेजीडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन (फोर्डा) के डॉक्टरों का समर्थन देते हुए इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन और दिल्ली मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने भी साथ में प्रदर्शन करने की घोषणा कर दी है। एम्स के रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर एसोसिएशन के प्रेजीडेंट डॉक्टर हरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि दोपहर एक बजे यह रैली एम्स से निकाली जाएगी।
