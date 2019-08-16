तमिलनाडु के मंत्री बोले- स्कूलों में जाति के आधार पर किसी के साथ भेदभाव नहीं होना चाहिए

Tamil Nadu Minister, D Jayakumar on being asked about caste bands being used in schools in the state: There should be no difference in students on the basis of caste. Our government is working on it. pic.twitter.com/921SsxWAjk— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा है कि अनुच्छेद 370 से संबंधित सभी याचिकाओं को एक साथ सुना जाएगा। साथ ही कोर्ट ने वकील एमएल शर्मा को भी फटकार लगाई है। कोर्ट का कहना है कि वकील ने याचिका को गलत फॉर्मेट में लगाया है।
16 अगस्त 2019