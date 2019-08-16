शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   There should be no difference in students on the basis of caste said Tamil Nadu minister

तमिलनाडु के मंत्री बोले- स्कूलों में जाति के आधार पर किसी के साथ भेदभाव नहीं होना चाहिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 16 Aug 2019 12:27 PM IST
तमिलनाडु के मंत्री
तमिलनाडु के मंत्री - फोटो : ANI
तमिलनाडु के मंत्री डी जयकुमार से स्कूलों में जाति आधारित बैंड इस्तेमाल किए जाने को लेकर सवाल पूछा गया। जिसपर उन्होंने कहा कि स्कूलों में जाति के आधार पर किसी भी छात्र के साथ कोई भेदभाव नहीं होना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी सरकार इसके लिए काम भी कर रही है।
caste bands caste distribution tamil nadu minister tamil nadu government caste discrimination in schools caste bands in tamilnadu
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

