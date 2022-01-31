तेलंगाना: नाबालिग ने फुटपाथ पर बैठे लोगों पर चढ़ाई कार, चार महिलाओं की मौत

Telangana | Four women died after a speeding car driven by a minor hit them. The car ran over people sitting on the footpath. A case has been registered under section 304 of IPC on the minors traveling in the car: V Satyanarayana, Karimnagar CP (30.01) pic.twitter.com/7bFUjw7tvV— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022
