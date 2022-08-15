VIDEO: तेलंगाना में भिड़े भाजपा और टीआरएस कार्यकर्ता, कई लोगों के चोटिल होने की खबर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
तेलंगाना के जनगांव में राज्य भाजपा अध्यक्ष बंदी संजय कुमार की प्रजा संग्राम यात्रा के दौरान भाजपा और टीआरएस कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झड़प हो गई। दोनों पार्टी के कुछ समर्थकों के चोटिल होने की खबर है। इस घटना की जानकारी देते हुए पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि दोनों पक्षों ने एक-दूसरे पर हमला किया। पुलिस ने स्थिति को नियंत्रण में कर लिया है। अगर शिकायत मिली तो मामला दर्ज किया जाएगा।
#WATCH | Telangana: Clash b/w BJP & TRS workers during state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra, in Jangaon. Injuries reported
Police say, "Both parties attacked each other.Police brought situation under control. If we receive complaint, case will be registered" pic.twitter.com/XB7lSfdoA7— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
