Supreme Court: 'मिशनरियों का अपने धर्म का प्रचार गलत नहीं', जबरन धर्मांतरण के आरोपों पर तमिलनाडु का हलफनामा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
तमिलनाडु सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बताया है कि राज्य में बीते कई सालों से जबरन धर्मांतरण की कोई घटना नहीं हुई है। नागरिकों के पास वो धर्म चुनने की आजादी है, जिसका वह पालन करना चाहते हैं। बता दें कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक याचिका दायर हुई थी, जिसमें कहा गया था कि तमिलनाडु में जबरन धर्मांतरण हो रहा है। इस याचिका के जवाब में तमिलनाडु सरकार ने कोर्ट में हलफनामा दाखिल कर उक्त बात कही है।
“Article 25 of the Constitution of India guarantees every citizen the right to propagate his religion. Therefore, the acts of missionaries spreading Christianity by themselves cannot be seen as something against the law. But if their act of spreading their religion is against…— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed