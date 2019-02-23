शहर चुनें

तमिलनाडु: एआईएडीएमके नेता और सांसद एस राजेंद्रन की कार दुर्घटना में मौत

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 Feb 2019 09:14 AM IST
AIADMK Leader and MP
AIADMK Leader and MP
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु में एआईएडीएमके नेता और सांसद एस राजेंद्रन की कार दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। शनिवार की सुबह यह सड़क हादसा विलुप्पुरम जिला के तिंदिवनम के पास हुआ। घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। 
तमिलनाडु में ऑल इंडिया अन्ना द्रविड़ मुनेत्र कड़गम पार्टी में एस राजेंद्रन एक अच्छे नेता माने जाते रहे हैं। उनकी मौत से पार्टी नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं में शोक है। 

तमिलनाडु एआईएडीएमके सांसद एस राजेंद्रन कार दुर्घटना ऑल इंडिया अन्ना द्रविड़ मुनेत्र कड़गम
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

