Tamil Nadu: मंत्री उदयनिधि ने आर्य-द्रविड़ मॉडल का मुद्दा उठाया, मणिपुर के खिलाड़यों का उदाहरण देकर कही ये बात

तमिलनाडु के युवा कल्याण और खेल विकास मंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री एमके स्टालिन के बेटे उदयनिधि स्टालिन ने अपनी सरकार के द्रविड़ मॉडल की सराहना की। उदयनिधि स्टालिन ने कहा कि "आर्यन और द्रविड़ मॉडल के बीच बड़ा अंतर है... इसका सबसे अच्छा उदाहरण यह है कि हम मणिपुर के तलवारबाजी खिलाड़ियों और टीम को सभी सुविधाएं कैसे दे रहे हैं। वे यहां (तमिलनाडु में) सुरक्षित महसूस कर रहे हैं, अभ्यास कर रहे हैं और बहुत खुश हैं। मणिपुर के आर्यन मॉडल और तमिलनाडु के द्रविड़ मॉडल के बीच यही अंतर है।"
#WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin says, "Difference between Aryan and Dravidian model... best example we can take is how we are giving all the facilities to the Manipur fencing players and the team. They are feeling… pic.twitter.com/AmK9uR8Yep— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023
#WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin on the special session of Parliament says, "If they (Central Government) call for early elections, we are ready to face it." pic.twitter.com/f3dGleoxqG— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed