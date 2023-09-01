Tamil Nadu: मंत्री उदयनिधि ने आर्य-द्रविड़ मॉडल का मुद्दा उठाया, मणिपुर के खिलाड़यों का उदाहरण देकर कही ये बात

तमिलनाडु के युवा कल्याण और खेल विकास मंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री एमके स्टालिन के बेटे उदयनिधि स्टालिन ने अपनी सरकार के द्रविड़ मॉडल की सराहना की। उदयनिधि स्टालिन ने कहा कि "आर्यन और द्रविड़ मॉडल के बीच बड़ा अंतर है... इसका सबसे अच्छा उदाहरण यह है कि हम मणिपुर के तलवारबाजी खिलाड़ियों और टीम को सभी सुविधाएं कैसे दे रहे हैं। वे यहां (तमिलनाडु में) सुरक्षित महसूस कर रहे हैं, अभ्यास कर रहे हैं और बहुत खुश हैं। मणिपुर के आर्यन मॉडल और तमिलनाडु के द्रविड़ मॉडल के बीच यही अंतर है।"

