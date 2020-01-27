शहर चुनें

Tamil Nadu many students injured after school bus met with accident, investigation underway

तमिलनाडु: मदुरै में स्कूल बस हुई दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 20 बच्चे घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मदुरै Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 11:59 AM IST
मदुरै में स्कूल बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त
मदुरै में स्कूल बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त - फोटो : ANI
तमिलनाडु के मदुरै में आज सुबह एक स्कूल बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। जिसमें 20 बच्चे घायल हो गए हैं। घायल छात्रों को मदुरै राजाजी सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है और जांच जारी है।
school bus accident injured students
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

